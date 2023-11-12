In anticipation of the release of Trolls Band Together, DreamWorks Animation and Universal have announced special Concert Experience screenings of the film. Taking place at select theaters across the United States on November 18-19, the screenings are designed to make audiences feel like they're at an actual show with Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) taking the spotlight as a part of the experience. Light-up bracelets will be provided for viewers before the movie begins, making the musical event more immersive for the youngest members of the audience. The Trolls are back on tour, and for a limited time, audiences become a part of the fun.

In the upcoming sequel to Trolls World Tour, a month has passed since Poppy and Branch prevented Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) from turning every musical realm in their world into something related to hard rock. Branch and Poppy will start to figure out their life together when someone from Branch's past appears after years of not contacting him. It turns out that Branch was part of a boy band when he was younger, and his older brother, John Dory (Eric André), has returned with a very special mission for him.

Walt Dohrn, who has worked on the franchise for almost a decade, is back in the director's chair for the latest adventure, set to take Branch and Poppy into a deep exploration of their past. The supporting voice cast for the sequel includes Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, and Andrew Rannells.

Does NSYNC Appear in 'Trolls World Tour'?

Given how Justin Timberlake has been voicing Branch for years and the third installment is set to explore the character's past, it would be easy to assume that NSYNC could've been reunited to voice Branch's siblings in the story. However, while Branch's family isn't voiced by members of the boy band, their style and legacy are both a part of the world of Trolls. A new song performed by NSYNC can be heard during the credits of the film, meaning that Branch and Timberlake's boy band pasts merge with one another as part of the third installment in the Trolls franchise.

Trolls Band Together premieres in theaters on November 17. Get tickets for the special concert screenings below.

Trolls Band Together Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band 'BroZone' with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Walt Dohrn, Tim Heitz Cast Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse Main Genre Animation Genres Animation, Adventure, Comedy

