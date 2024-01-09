The Big Picture Trolls Band Together, the sequel to Trolls World Tour, will be available on digital platforms and physical media on January 16.

The home media release will include a new short story called "It Takes Three" featuring Poppy, Viva, and Tiny Diamond on a musical journey to save themselves and the Hustle-verse.

Bonus content in the release includes featurettes on NSYNC's reunion, deleted scenes, tutorials, and feature commentary providing insight into the development of the sequel.

After a successful theatrical run, Trolls Band Together will be available for purchase on digital platforms, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on January 16. Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) were more than ready to take on a new adventure that allowed them to learn more about their past, while a pair of new villains wanted to steal the Trolls' talent for themselves. The home media release of Trolls Band Together will include a new short story that will expand the world of the franchise in unexpected ways, bringing back the lovable couple voiced by Kendrick and Timberlake.

Titled "It Takes Three", the original short follows Poppy, Viva (Camila Cabello), and Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson) as they get sucked into the Hustle-verse, only to discover that it is devoid of hustle. The trio decides to sing their way out, hopefully generating enough harmony to re-ignite the Hustle-verse and escape. After discovering that they're long-lost sisters in Trolls Band Together, Poppy and Viva will team-up for another musical journey that will allow them to combine their talent to save themselves, Tiny Diamond and hopefully, the Hustle-verse. And "It Takes Three" will be only one of the bonus surprises included in the home media release of the sequel.

Viewers will get a deeper look into how Trolls Band Together was made with featurettes focused on how NSYNC reunited for the first time in two decades for the sequel, as well as a video introducing the latest additions to the franchise. Three deleted scenes will also be included in the home media release of Branch and Poppy's latest adventure, and a couple of tutorials will teach audiences of all ages how to create their own Hug Time Bracelets. To wrap it all up, feature commentary with the producers and creatives behind Trolls Band Together will provide more insight into the development of the sequel.

What Is 'Trolls Band Together' About?

A long time after the events of Trolls World Tour, Branch and Poppy are enjoying their time together as a couple, before John Dory (Eric André) appears to tell Branch that one of their siblings has been kidnapped. Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) are celebrities who can only sing because they drain Troll magic into their suits. If Branch, Poppy and their friends don't stop them in time, Floyd (Troye Sivan) will be lost forever, and many other Trolls will be in imminent danger as long as the singers continue with their career.

Trolls Band Together will be available for purchase on digital platforms, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on January 16.