Universal Pictures has released a new BTS featurette of Trolls Band Together’s star-studded cast voicing their iconic characters and having the time of their lives. The animated musical-comedy film comes three years after Trolls’ second installment, Trolls World Tour — which ends with Queen Barb coming to understand and appreciate the importance of all kinds of music. Now, Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, after three years, reprise their beloved roles as Poppy and Branch, now colored by romance and the discovery of Branch's secret past as a former boyband sensation.

The featurette candidly captures the artists in their authentic, unfiltered selves. Eric André, in particular, at once captures the screen as John Dory, who enthusiastically reveals Branch’s secret, putting Poppy instantly in awe as she was always a big fan of BroZone. It’s particularly the side-by-side snippets from the official trailer of Trolls Band Together and BTS voiceover-recording clips that make the featurette all the more fun.

Camila Cabello’s Perfectly Embodies Viva

It’s almost like the four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner singer Camila Cabello showed up to the recordings in her Viva spirit. Her hair has a gold touch and her energy is as piercing as Viva’s — Poppy’s long-lost sister. “Viva has a lot of energy and vitality inside,” Cabello says in the inside-look clip. “Trolls Band Together has more fun, more action, more music,” Pitch Perfect star and vocalist Kendrick agrees.

Image via Universal

Emmy winner Amy Schumer joins the cast as the mischievous Velvet, paired alongside the dynamic Tony nominee Andrew Rannells as Veneer. The franchise is also adding more flavor to the mix with Zosia Mamet stepping in as Crimp, while the iconic RuPaul Charles dazzles as Miss Maxine. With such a power-packed environment, the energy is almost infectious in the studios.

The film is directed by the returning Walt Dohrn, produced by Gina Shay, and co-directed by Tim Heitz, who was the head of the story for Trolls World Tour. Trolls Band Together is coming to theaters on November 17, 2023. Check out the new featurette below.