The Big Picture Trolls Band Together has become the biggest domestic debut for DreamWorks in four years, grossing over $100 million globally.

The movie's budget is reported to be around $100 million, similar to the budget of The Super Mario Bros. Movie which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.

Despite being the lowest-rated film in the Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together is expected to surpass the first film's worldwide gross of nearly $350 million.

Marking the biggest domestic debut for a DreamWorks movie in four years, the animated three-quel Trolls Band Together also passed a major milestone at the global box office this weekend. The movie began its international roll-out two weeks prior to its stateside debut, during which it grossed nearly $70 million. Combined with the $30.6 million that it made domestically this weekend, the jukebox musical has now passed the $100 million mark worldwide.

Trolls Band Together debuted in over 3,800 North American theaters and is currently playing in 66 overseas territories. Its current global haul stands at $108 million, against a reported budget of around $100 million. This is about the same budget level as that of fellow Universal release The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.3 billion globally earlier this year. We’ve seen in the post-pandemic era how underserved children remain as a demographic, with films targeted at them routinely delivering solid numbers mainly due to a lack of competition. DreamWorks experienced success recently with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish ($484 million worldwide) and The Bad Guys ($250 million), both movies for which the animation house kept the budgets below $100 million.

Trolls Trilogy Global Box Office Trolls $343,242,613 Trolls World Tour $48,866,407 Trolls Band Together $108,115,000

The 'Trolls' Franchise Isn't Restricted to Theatrical Films

Trolls Band Together isn’t going to come even remotely close to the sort of numbers delivered by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, but Universal would hope for it to overtake the nearly $350 million worldwide gross that the first Trolls movie, released by 20th Century Fox, generated in 2016. Released in the earliest stages of the pandemic, the second film, Trolls World Tour, debuted day and date on digital platforms and barely made a dent at the box office. The Trolls franchise has also expanded into multiple shorts, animated specials, and streaming series. Each movie in the series has received mixed-to-positive reviews, but Trolls Band Together is the lowest-rated film of the lot, at least according to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The movie currently sits at a 61% “fresh” approval rating, as compared to the second film’s 71% score and the first film’s 75% score.

Trolls Band Together features the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake. They’re joined by returning cast members Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop, Ron Funches, Kenan Thompson, and Kunal Nayyar, with newcomers Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, RuPaul, and Zosia Mamet. The film is directed by Walt Dohrn, who also directed the second installment. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Trolls Band Together Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band 'BroZone' with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Walt Dohrn, Tim Heitz Cast Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Troye Sivan, Daveed Diggs, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Mintz-Plasse Genres Animation, Adventure, Comedy

