Trolls Band Together continues to progress at the global box office, earning $160 million after several weeks of playing in theaters. The sequel, which features the return of Justin Timberlake as Branch and Anna Kendrick as Poppy, has earned $74 million at the domestic box office, with the remaining $85 million coming from international territories. The third musical adventure of the colorful characters deals with a mysterious backstory, as they continue to explore how friendship and family are more important than anything else.

A short time after Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) was defeated during the events of Trolls World Tour, Branch and Poppy are finally ready to enjoy their life as a couple. But everything changes when John Dory (Eric André), Branch's oldest brother, comes back to his life when he needs help. One of Branch's siblings has been captured by selfish villains who want to be successful by stealing other people's talents, and only his family can save him from dying. The latest entry in the DreamWorks Animation trilogy concluded with a musical tale to remember.

Since Trolls Band Together was meant to be a celebration of the franchise that has entertained the world since 2016, the studio assembled an impressive supporting voice cast. Camila Cabello portrayed Viva, Poppy's long-lost sister who was found while the main group was looking for Branch's brother. When it came to the antagonists of the story, Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) were ready to do whatever it takes to steal the Trolls' musical abilities. At the end of the day, there was only one family capable of saving the day through their shared love and natural talent.

What's Next for DreamWorks Animation?

$160 million hasn't been the biggest number the Trolls franchise has managed to earn over the seven years it's been rocking alongside audiences, but DreamWorks Animation has plenty of new projects to offer viewers in the future. Another popular franchise is about to return with Kung Fu Panda 4. The new tale that will place Po (Jack Black) in front of his greatest fears, as every major step in his history comes back to haunt him. After the success Puss in Boots: The Last Wish saw in theaters, the studio is motivated to continue building emotional journeys with their most popular characters.

