Trolls Band Together continues its journey at the global box office with a total of $173 million, with $83 million coming from the domestic box office and the remaining $90 million coming from international territories. The return of Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) continues to enjoy a healthy box office run almost a month after premiering in theaters, while still trailing behind the first installment of the franchise. The first Trolls movie earned $346 million in 2016, with the introduction of the characters giving DreamWorks Animation their next franchise. But the latest chapter in the Trolls' history brought plenty of surprises of its own.

Directed by Walt Dohrn, the filmmaker who has worked on Branch and Poppy's story since day one, Trolls Band Together follows the couple as they try to work on their relationship. Their journey was interrupted when John Dory (Eric André), Branch's oldest brother, informs him that one of their siblings has been captured. While Branch was reluctant to help his family after the issues they had in the past, Poppy was really excited to discover that her boyfriend had siblings he had never talked about before.

A couple of years ago, Trolls World Tour was meant to be released a short time after the pandemic forced movie theaters to shut down, while simultaneously being available for purchase on digital platforms. The conditions didn't allow the sequel to have a profitable run at the box office, but Trolls Band Together is making up for it with $173 million earned so far. Branch and Poppy's latest adventure also features voice performances from Daveed Diggs and Camila Cabello, as the lead couple discovers the secrets their families had kept from them for years.

DreamWorks' Recent Success Relies on Sequels

Trolls Band Together's success at the box office brings a sigh of relief to DreamWorks Animation, with the studio's previous movie, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken disappointing with a total of $46.1 million earned earlier this year. However, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish became a massive success a year ago, earning $484.6 million at the global box office and getting itself a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards. DreamWorks will continue to rely on sequels, with their next project being Kung Fu Panda 4, currently slated to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. The performance of Trolls Band Together at the box office could suggest that the company is on the right track by relying on Branch, Poppy and the rest of their established characters for success.

Trolls Band Together is currently playing in theaters.

Trolls Band Together Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band 'BroZone' with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Walt Dohrn , Tim Heitz Cast Anna Kendrick , Zooey Deschanel , Troye Sivan , Daveed Diggs , justin timberlake , Christopher Mintz-Plasse Main Genre Animation Genres Animation , Adventure , Comedy

