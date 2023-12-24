The Big Picture Migration outperforms Trolls Band Together at the box office this weekend, grossing $12.3 million domestically in its debut.

Trolls Band Together has generated $190 million globally, with a chance of reaching $200 million worldwide by the end of its run.

Despite lukewarm reviews, Trolls Band Together had a solid theatrical performance and remained in the top five of the domestic box office charts for five weeks.

Universal’s sleeper hit Trolls Band Together took a knock this weekend, with the arrival of the same studio’s original animated title, Migration. The three-quel grossed $1.9 million domestically this weekend — its sixth — and added another $2.3 million from overseas markets, with newcomer Korea leading the charge after a $1.1 million opening weekend. Migration, on the other hand, grossed $12.3 million in its domestic debut, after opening in select international territories last weekend.

Trolls Band Together has now generated $93 million domestically and $97 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $190 million. The movie still has an outside chance of hitting $200 million worldwide by the end of its run, which would be a solid result for a franchise that was mostly kept alive on streaming during the pandemic. By comparison, the first Trolls movie grossed over $340 million globally in 2016, while the second film found itself hobbled by unfortunate timing in early 2020, and generated just $48 million globally while playing simultaneously on PVOD platforms.

Released alongside The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in November, Trolls Band Together opened at the number two spot at the domestic box office. The movie remained in the top five of the domestic box office charts for five weekends in a row, before dropping out this weekend. It did this despite direct competition from Disney’s Wish, which is bombing with less than $150 million worldwide since its late November debut. Top international markets for Trolls Band Together are the U.K. ($18 million), France ($11 million), Germany ($7 million), Mexico ($6.5 million) and Brazil ($6 million).

The 'Trolls' Franchise Has Rebounded Theatrically

Trolls Movies Global Box Office Trolls $343,242,613 Trolls World Tour $48,866,407 Trolls Band Together $190,989,000

In the years since its debut, the Trolls franchise has expanded to holiday television specials and animated series. Trolls Band Together continues DreamWorks’ solid run of hits with relatively restrained budgets, such as The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The movie was produced on a reported budget of less than $100 million. By comparison, Pixar’s Elemental cost a reported $200 million, and ended up grossing nearly $500 million in its global run.

Reviews for the film, however, have been lukewarm. Trolls Band Together sits at a borderline “fresh” 60% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, as compared to Trolls World Tour’s 70% score, and the first Trolls’ 75% approval rating. Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote in his review that the movie “makes some intriguing animation choices, but (the) series is running on fumes.” Trolls Band Together features the voice talents of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, among others.

You can watch the film in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Trolls Band Together Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band 'BroZone' with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Walt Dohrn , Tim Heitz Cast Anna Kendrick , Zooey Deschanel , Troye Sivan , Daveed Diggs , justin timberlake , Christopher Mintz-Plasse

