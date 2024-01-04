The Big Picture Universal's Trolls Band Together reaches $200 million globally, proving that well-made family movies can still attract audiences.

The movie had a solid domestic performance, close to reaching $100 million, despite facing competition and a digital release.

Universal kept costs low for Trolls Band Together, spending less than $100 million on production, a common practice in the post-pandemic era of animated films.

Universal’s Trolls Band Together quietly kept performing over the holidays, and mere days into the new year, has passed a major new box office milestone. The animated three-quel defied competition from Disney’s Wish and fellow Universal release Migration — not to mention a digital debut that happened weeks ago — on its way to $200 million globally. The movie has a solid shot at passing the $100 million mark domestically — it currently sits at $98.5 million — while its overseas haul stands at over $101 million.

While this is a step down from the series’ high benchmark, set by the first Trolls back in 2016, it shows that underserved family audiences will show up for movies if they’re well-made. We’ve seen animated films run for months at a stretch, converting relatively soft openings to massive global grosses. Both Pixar’s Elemental and Universal’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, for instance, opened to worryingly low numbers before concluding their respective runs with nearly $500 million worldwide. Trolls Band Together wasn’t exactly a runaway blockbuster either; the movie opened to $31 million domestically, but should be able to deliver a 3x multiple when the dust settles.

It also helps that Universal kept costs in check for the movie. Trolls Band Together was produced on a reported budget of less than $100 million, which has become the norm for animated movies in the post-pandemic era. These films would routinely cost over $200 million just a few years ago. The year’s second-biggest hit, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, also cost around $100 million to produce, and ended its global run with over $1.36 billion worldwide.

The Trolls Franchise Is Alive and Well

Trolls Trilogy Global Box Office Trolls $343,242,613 Trolls: World Tour $48,866,407 Trolls Band Together $200,535,086

By comparison, the first Trolls movie generated over $340 million worldwide. Trolls: World Tour debuted in theaters and at home in the first wave of the pandemic, and grossed a little under $50 million worldwide. But it generated most of its revenue through digital platforms. Reviews for Trolls Band Together have been mixed; the movie currently sits at a borderline “fresh” 60% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, compared to the second film’s 71% score and the first film’s 75% score.

The movie features the voices of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, alongside returning cast members Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop, Ron Funches, Kenan Thompson, and Kunal Nayyar. Directed by Walt Dohrn,Trolls Band Together is available to watch in theaters and at home. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.