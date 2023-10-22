Despite not being released theatrically in the US yet, Trolls Band Together has grossed $13.2 million for new markets at the international box office. This past weekend, the animated sequel was released in the UK, Brazil, France, Germany, and the Netherlands, among other countries. The film opened in Denmark on October 12. Trolls Band Together will hit US theaters on November 17, and time will tell if the film will perform as successfully domestically as it did overseas.

In its new markets overseas, Trolls Band Together pulled in $3.2 million in previews alone. This weekend, the film played in over 4,300 locations, being shown on over 6,000 screens. Overall, Trolls: Band Together grossed $14.3 million this weekend across all of its international markets. This cume includes five holdover markets. There has been an approximate four percent drop in holdovers raised by Denmark's school holidays. The film's international gross is just below the first Trolls and slightly above Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

What is 'Trolls Band Together'?

Trolls Band Together follows Poppy, voiced by Anna Kendrick, as she tries to rescue the kidnapped member of a once-popular boy band. In addition to Kendrick, the film features the voice talents of Justin Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop, Anderson .Paak, Kenan Thompson, Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, RuPaul, and Zosia Mamet, among others. The film is directed by Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz from a script by Elizabeth Tippet. In an exciting bit of news for millennials everywhere, the film will also feature a new song from Timberlake's musical alma mater, boy band *NSYNC, called "Better Place."

Trolls Band Together is the third film in the Trolls film franchise. The Trolls film franchise is based on the line of Troll dolls created by Thomas Dam in the late 50s. The first film dropped into theaters in 2016, while Trolls World Tour was released in 2020.