The movie saw a minimal 14 percent drop in its second week as it expanded into 11 new territories.

Poppy and Branch's relationship is explored in the film, as they embark on a journey to rescue Branch's kidnapped brother and reunite their boy band.

Trolls are having all the fun! The third installment in the franchise Trolls Band Together hasn’t opened in the North American domestic market yet but it's earning well overseas. The feature expanded in 11 new markets last week after opening in international markets like the UK, Brazil, France, Germany, and the Netherlands initially. The feature added $13.2 million this weekend taking its current total to $56.9 million through Sunday. Given the national and school holidays in these territories, the movie only saw a 14 percent drop from its initial week. It remains to be seen how the feature will perform in domestic territories with the approaching holiday season.

The film franchise is based on the line of Troll dolls created by Thomas Dam in the late 50s. The first film started the franchise in 2016, while Trolls World Tour was released in 2020 making Trolls Band Together the third film in the Trolls franchise. The feature is directed by Walt Dohrn, co-directed by Tim Heitz, from a screenplay written by Elizabeth Tippet.

What Is ‘Troll Bands Together’ About?

Picking up months after the events of the second film in the franchise, Trolls Band Together is expected to see Poppy and Branch start a relationship. As the two come close, Poppy discovers that Branch was once a part of the boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four older brothers. Things take a turn when one of his boyband brothers, Floyd, is kidnapped by Velvet and Veneer. Branch and the rest of the siblings must reunite to rescue Flyod.

The movie has an illustrious cast and crew working behind it — to further excite the millennial audience, the film will also feature a new song from beloved 90s boy band *NSYNC called "Better Place," which has the right nostalgic notes for many. The feature’s voice cast includes Justin Timberlake as Branch, Anna Kendrick as Queen Poppy, Camila Cabello as Viva, Eric André as John Dory, Kid Cudi as Clay, Troye Sivan as Floyd, Daveed Diggs as Spruce, Amy Schumer as Velvet, and Andrew Rannells as Veneer. Further rounding off the cast are Zosia Mamet, RuPaul, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop, Ron Funches, Anderson Paak, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, David Fynn, Kevin Michael Richardson and more.

Trolls Band Together is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 17 and is in theaters in overseas markets. You can learn more about the film here.