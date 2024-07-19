The Big Picture Trolls Band Together is a major hit on Netflix, surpassing other successful productions in just a week.

The movie brings back NSYNC for a new adventure, reaching the number one spot in just two days.

Poppy and Branch reunite to rescue a friend and restart Branch's boy band in this exciting third installment.

Trolls Bad Together, the third installment in the reputable Trolls film franchise, is back with another major win and this time, it’s on the popular streamer, Netflix. The 2023 movie debuted on Netflix only this week and has now reached the top of the charts, as confirmed by ComicBook, overtaking fellow successful productions like Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Minions and Shrek. This may come as no surprise to devoted fans of the Trolls franchise, especially considering the success of Trolls Bad Together in less than two months after its release, when it passed a major box office milestone.

The threequel movie, which reunites the iconic boy band NSYNC, is currently in the number one overall spot in the Top 10 Movies list on just its second day on Netflix. Other movies following behind the blockbuster according to their positions are Hillbilly Elegy, Fifty Shades Freed, The Long Game, Fifty Shades Darker, Minions, Vanished Into the Night, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Shrek and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

As the third part of the Trolls franchise, Trolls Band Together follows the sequel Trolls World Tour, released on April 10, 2020, which in turn is a sequel to the 2016 Trolls. Released on November 17, 2023, Trolls Band Together sees Justin Timberlake, who has been a part of the franchise from the beginning, get together with his former NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick for a whole new adventure. As seen in the movie, the dynamic group portrays four former pop idols who must unite their voices to save their brother.

'Trolls Band Together' Did A Thing At The Box Office

Close

Earlier this year and only a few days into 2024, Trolls Band Together achieved a laudable box office record by amassing about $200 million globally. At the time, it had achieved $98.5 million domestically with $101 million overseas after being produced on a budget of less than $100 million; however, it currently sits at $209.6 million worldwide. Such a feat comes pretty close to the first Trolls movie, which earned close to $350 million globally and surpassed the sequel Trolls World Tour that grossed $48 million.

In addition to the former NSYNC bandmates, Trolls Band Together featured the voices of Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Icona Pop, Ron Funches, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, and Anderson .Paak reprising their roles from the previous installments. New stars who then joined the ensemble voice cast included Eric André, Kid Cudi, Daveed Diggs, Troye Sivan, Camila Cabello, Amy Schumer, Andrew Rannells, RuPaul and Zosia Mamet.

Trolls Band Together is available to stream on Netflix.

Trolls Band Together Poppy discovers that Branch was once part of the boy band 'BroZone' with his brothers, Floyd, John Dory, Spruce and Clay. When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. Release Date November 17, 2023 Director Walt Dohrn , Tim Heitz Cast Anna Kendrick , Zooey Deschanel , Troye Sivan , Daveed Diggs , justin timberlake , Christopher Mintz-Plasse Runtime 91 minutes

WATCH ON NETFLIX