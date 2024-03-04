This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The magic of Trolls Band Together is coming home, with Peacock announcing that the animated sequel will be available for streaming on March 15. Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch's (Justin Timberlake) latest adventure took them through new, unpredictable places, as they tried to find out more about where they came from. And now, audiences will be able to enjoy every action-packed chase sequence and explosive musical number from Trolls Band Together from the comfort of their homes, diving deep into the recent DreamWorks Animation hit. Poppy and Branch weren't ready for what the third installment in the franchise had in store for them.