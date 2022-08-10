Not all trolls are internet cynics and curmudgeons living under a bridge. Sometimes, being a troll isn’t such a bad thing. Just ask Poppy, The Queen of the Pop Troll Village. As the protagonist of the Trolls movie and television franchise, her cheery attitude and sunny disposition are the opposite of what many might expect of such a maligned creature. Now, Poppy (Amanda Leighton) and friends are back for the seventh and final season of the 2D animated series Trolls: TrollsTopia.

Watch the Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 7 Trailer

The trailer for Trolls: TrollsTopia dropped on July 27, 2022, so fans can finally start to “make some noise” for the release of Season 7. The trailer does just that, showcasing the various musical styles of the different trolls tribes in the show. It features energetic music and visuals like a crunchy guitar riff, a screaming crowd at a concert, and a larger-than-life projection of Val Thundershock, all of which create a buzz of excitement for the release of the season. We see returning faces like Thundershock, Poppy, Demo, King Trollex, and many other trolls from the series. The trailer also promises “new faces and new places,” and it will be exciting to see what that entails.

Trolls: TrollsTopia is scheduled to release on Peacock and Hulu streaming services on August 11th. It consists of seven episodes. With the third installment in the film franchise set to release on November 17th, 2023, this final season of the television show could be a great way to segue from the smaller screen back to the big screen.

Who are the Cast/Confirmed Characters?

Trolls: TrollsTopia features the return of a number of cast members from its predecessor Trolls: The Beat Goes On!. It features the voices of Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect) as Branch; Amanda Leighton (The Fosters) as Poppy; David Fynn (Undateable) as Biggie; Ron Funches (Undateable) as Cooper; Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) as Tiny Diamond; Megan Hilty (Smash) as Holly Darlin’; Jeanine Mason (Grey’s Anatomy) as Minuet; Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad) as Smidge; Sam Haft (Younger) as Chaz; and Glozell Green as Grandma Rosiepuff.

What is the Background of Trolls: TrollsTopia?

There is actually a lot of background here for fans to be aware of. The series has a history spanning both the silver screen and the small screen. The original film in the franchise is 2016’s Trolls, a computer-animated musical comedy produced by DreamWorks Animation. The idea for the trolls' design was based on the Good Luck Trolls dolls which were a toy fad in the early 1960s. The toys featured small cartoonish figures with wild, wispy hair. Mike Mitchell directed the film with a screenplay by Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger from a story by Erica Rivinoja. It was a popular success partially due to its star-studded ensemble of Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect), Justin Timberlake (Friends With Benefits), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad), Zooey Deschanel (New Girl), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Russell Brand (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), James Corden (The Late Late Show With James Corden), Jeffrey Tambor (Arrested Development), John Cleese (Monty Python & the Holy Grail), and Gwen Stefani (The Voice). In the film Poppy (Kendrick), survivalist troll Branch (Timberlake), and the rest of their village defeat the evil Chef (Baranski) and the treacherous troll Creek (Mintz-Plasse) to come to peaceful coexistence with their once-oppressors The Bergen. The story continued with the 2D animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On!. The series premiered on Netflix in 2018 and is concerned with the direct aftermath of events within the blockbuster film. The 53-episode series saw Poppy and Branch return to their village and followed the trolls as they adjusted to a life of cohabitation with the grumpy Bergens. The series ran for 8 seasons. Then, in 2020 DreamWorks released the CGI-animated feature film Trolls: World Tour. In this new adventure, Poppy and Branch discover there are actually a number of troll villages scattered across the land, each devoted to a different kind of music. They must quickly unite the six different musical troll tribes across the land to stop rockers Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) and King Thrash (Ozzy Osborne) from destroying the diverse melodies of each tribe from becoming extinct.

Soon after the release of the film Hulu and Peacock teamed up for the series Trolls: TrollsTopia. Similar to Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, the series addresses the direct aftermath of the film that preceded it. The series also features many of the same voice actors, which differ from the large screen counterparts. While both are sequels, they are not necessarily considered part of the canon of their large-screen counterparts. Instead, the 2D animated series’ exist in a kind of acknowledgment as “secondary canon.” The series shares some of the same staff as Trolls: The Beat Goes On! including Matthew Beans (executive producer) and Alex Geringas (composer and songwriter).

What Is the Plot of Trolls: TrollsTopia Season 7?

Trolls: TrollsTopia picks up where Trolls: World Tour left off. The series revolves around Poppy, who is now the Pop Troll Queen. After having found success in cohabitation with the Bergens, Poppy is ready for a new challenge. Now that she has discovered there are other tribes of musical trolls hidden away in the forest, she's given herself a new mission that might be even more challenging. She has invited delegates from all the different troll villages to come together and live as one in a community that she has dubbed “TrollsTopia.” The goal is to exchange culture, music, and generally get to know each other. Season 7 sees Poppy and her group of musical trolls living together in TrollsTopia. After the events of Season 6, Poppy and the Trolls are still hard at work. Will this new season bring harmony or discord to this disparate group of musical trolls with eclectic personalities and backgrounds? Only time will tell.