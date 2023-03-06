The road to a third film in the Tron series has been rocky at best and turbulent at worst. It's a franchise that has always had something of a complicated relationship with the Walt Disney Company. Neither the original Tron (1982) nor its sequel Tron: Legacy (2010) were exactly box office smash hits, yet both of them earned a reputation of being cult classics with their devoutly dedicated followings. Given that the franchise is decently popular yet historically isn't the most profitable IP under the House of Mouse's belt, this has led to Disney not really knowing what to do with the future of the series.

Though a sequel to Tron: Legacy was in development with prior director Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) and the rest of the second film's cast, the project was ultimately canceled by the Walt Disney Company. Then, it was announced that a reboot was in development that would ultimately reset the franchise altogether. If that weren't confusing enough, Disney then announced that the next Tron film would actually be a sequel from director Garth Davis (Lion). That update came in 2020 and since then information around the project has been nonexistent...until now.

One name that has been attached to all the different versions of a third Tron film is Oscar-winner Jared Leto, who despite years of the project being in development hell, has maintained that fans would get to see the return of the series one day. Now it seems that we'll finally get the opportunity with the now-officially titled Tron: Ares (2025), which now has a set director in Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil). For the first time in a long time, it looks like a new trip to the Grid may finally be on the horizon.

Despite years in development hell, Tron: Ares is still in the very early stages of production, but there's still quite a bit of information we've learned. To find out exactly what that info is, here is everything we know so far about Tron: Ares.

Does Tron: Ares Have a Trailer?

Filming on Tron: Ares is not expected to start until Summer 2023, so we likely won't get a look at any footage until 2024 at the earliest. That being said, if the marketing campaign is even half as extensive as the massive advertisement push that Tron: Legacy had, we'll likely get to see bits and pieces of the new film sooner than we may think.

Will Tron: Ares Be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?

Following the official announcement of Tron: Ares, it was not made explicitly clear whether the film is being planned as a theatrical release or as a Disney+ exclusive. Given that it's likely going to be quite an expensive production and one heavily intensive on visuals and effects, a theatrical release seems more than likely. However, since the previous Tron films haven't been the box office darlings that Disney has wanted them to be, a premiere on Disney+ also wouldn't be completely out of the question.

Various sources online have reported that December 19th, 2025 is the date audiences will be able to return to the Grid for Tron: Ares, but this date has not yet been officially confirmed by the Walt Disney Company. Whether the date is legitimate or not, 2025 still seems like a fairly likely release year for the project (as long as it's not canceled, reworked, or delayed yet again).

What Is the Story of Tron So Far, and Why Has a Sequel Taken So Long?

The very long and complicated history of the computer-based science-fiction series began in 1982, with the release of the first film, simply titled Tron. Upon releasing in theaters, audiences were introduced to Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) - a brilliant young hacker and former employee of a major tech company called ENCOM. While trying to expose the company's secrets, Kevin finds himself entering an entire virtual world where programs aren't just lines of code, but are living thinking beings. With the help of a security program by the name of Tron (Bruce Boxleitner), Kevin is able to get back home to the real world while also helping Tron defeat the maniacal Master Control Program (David Warner). Sometime later, Kevin rejoined the company and eventually became its CEO, beginning to come up with plans for a new digital world inspired by the one he explored.

It's easy to dismiss the original Tron as a product of the 1980s, but at the time these special effects were far ahead of their time. With fully computer-generated environments and vehicles, nothing quite like Tron existed at the time, and it became easy for fans of the film to fall in love with the film's entirely unique world. Alas, Tron also wasn't a huge box office hit, not even doubling up its initial budget. Despite lukewarm financial numbers, Tron still amassed a dedicated following and gained traction as a cult classic, and that didn't go unnoticed by Disney.

History would ultimately repeat itself almost thirty years later when Disney decided to produce a sequel to Tron, titled Tron: Legacy (2010). This time audiences follow the exploits of Kevin Flynn's son, Sam (Garrett Hedlund), as he attempts to solve the mystery of his father's disappearance. He discovers that, for the last couple of decades, Kevin has been imprisoned in a new version of the Grid that he created, with his captor being a deranged clone of himself by the name of CLU. The rogue program has turned the once-free Grid into a malevolent dictatorship, even going as far as to turn innocent programs like Tron into mindless soldiers. Though Kevin sacrifices himself to help Sam and his companion Quorra (Olivia Wilde) escape, it seemed that Kevin's vision for the perfect system was no more, although though there was a loose plot thread with Tron falling into the digital sea as he began to break his mind control programming. An interesting plot development that could perhaps be addressed in a sequel?

Turns out fans would have to wait quite a while to find out, as Tron: Legacy wasn't the hit that Disney was expecting. Although about 300 million dollars and profit doesn't sound like a bad payday, most of that comes from the international box office as the film just barely broke even domestically. Add in the absolutely massive marketing push the film had and the numbers for what was supposed to kickstart a blossoming franchise just didn't add up for Disney.

Still, there is more than enough material out there for a third entry. We already mentioned that Tron is possibly still out in the Grid and now free of CLU's control. Plus some hardcore fans might remember that a sequel short, Tron: The Next Day (2011), which as the name implies picked up a day after the events of the second film. The short implies that Flynn, despite apparently exploding at the end of Legacy, may still be alive and well in the Grid, and Sam may be trying to get him back home now that he's accepted his role as ENCOM's majority stockholder.

Who Is Making Tron: Ares?

Several different filmmakers have been attached to direct a third Tron film. First, there was Joseph Kosinski, who directed Tron: Legacy and blamed Disney's focus on Marvel and Star Wars as the primary reason for his version of the sequel never getting off the ground. Then Lion (2016) director Garth Davis boarded the project, but evidently, he too departed from the film. Now, directing duties have fallen onto Joachim Rønning, who has worked with Disney quite a few times having directed Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019).

In addition to Rønning in the director's chair, Jesse Wigutow (It Runs in the Family) will be penning the screenplay.

Who Is Starring in Tron: Ares?

Image via Sony

Jared Leto, despite winning an Oscar for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club (2013), hasn't had the greatest luck when it comes to blockbusters, particularly superhero films. His roles in both Suicide Squad (2016) and Morbius (2022) weren't very warmly received, but hopefully, his role in Tron: Ares will pivot that reputation. It's not yet known what role exactly Leto will be playing, but he's likely the main protagonist given he's the only person who has been cast so far. Leto is also set to work with Disney later in 2023 with Haunted Mansion.

The rest of the film's cast has not yet been made known, be it new faces or returning favorites. If the film truly is a sequel as it's been reported, the likelihood of seeing Jeff Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, Garrett Hedlund, and Olivia Wilde again seems like a possibility.

Are the Previous Tron Films Available to Stream on Disney+?

Yes, both Tron and Tron: Legacy are available to stream in their entirety on Disney+. Also, available on the platform is the excellent-animated series Tron: Uprising (2012-2013), which takes place in between the events of the two films.