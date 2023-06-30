A new pair of leads is plugging into Disney's Tron: Ares opposite Jared Leto and the recently-announced Evan Peters. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Greta Lee has signed on for the film while Variety reports that Jodie Turner-Smith will be joining her. Specifics of Smith's role haven't been disclosed, but Lee will play a tech CEO and video game designer sent on the run in an attempt to keep her revolutionary technology safe.

Lee enters the Disney production fresh off of her massive role in this year's mega-hit romance film Past Lives which is being seen as one of the best films of the year so far. Smith, meanwhile, broke out with 2019's Queen and Slim which quickly solidified her as one of Hollywood's rising stars. She's now set to star in the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte as a force user alongside Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae. Like Lee, she, too, is coming off some larger roles, particularly in Murder Mystery 2, A24's After Yang, White Noise, and an NAACP Image Award nomination for her role as the titular Anne Boleyne in the AMC miniseries.

Tron: Ares is set to continue the legacy of the Tron franchise which began back in 1982 with the original film starring Jeff Bridges as computer engineer Kevin Flynn who gets transported into the world of his creation and joins forces with Tron (Bruce Boxleitner) in the digital realm. Although initially a dud for Disney, it would linger as a cult hit and eventually get the chance to shine again with Tron Legacy starring Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde opposite a returning Bridges. The plot of this third film is still being kept under wraps.

Who Is Making Tron: Ares?

The path for Tron: Ares hasn't been an easy one, though things are starting to smooth out with more cast getting involved. Filming is set to begin soon, SAG-AFTRA strike pending, with Maleficent: Mistress of Evil helmer Joachim Rønning set to direct the project. Jesse Wigutow is penning the screenplay for the film while Leto will produce in addition to starring.

Tron: Ares currently has no release date set. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the long-awaited film. For now, check out one of our previous interviews with Turner-Smith below.