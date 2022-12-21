When it arrived in theaters in December 2010, there was hope that Tron: Legacy, like many movies that cost over $150 million to make, could spawn a new endlessly lucrative franchise for its financiers. A sequel to the 1982 movie Tron, Tron: Legacy was aiming to exploit the cult following of its predecessor and use it as a springboard towards getting the kind of massive fanbase that Star Wars has. It's now been over a decade since Legacy was released, and that sequel has never come to fruition, though not for a lack of effort. In fact, there have been several attempts to get the Tron franchise up and running again, but none of the incarnations of Tron 3, as of this writing, have ever gained enough momentum to actually exist.

The Earliest Ambitions for 'Tron 3'

The world was a different place in 2010. Not only was the iPad just coming out and the Taio Cruz tune “Dynamite” rocking the Billboard charts, but Disney needed some surefire homegrown hits as a movie studio. Thanks to Pixar Animation Studios and the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, Disney wasn’t devoid of hits in the 2000s. However, titles like Prince Caspian and G-Force had failed to live up to box office expectations and were not going to spawn the kind of long-term following the most lucrative Disney movies carry. 2010 was a year when Disney intended to launch a franchise or two through major titles like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Tron: Legacy.

There was also an outdated (even in 2010) approach to gender roles and who consumes what media informing Disney’s 2010 slate. The perception in this era was that Disney needed to get “boys” watching more of its material, with the company’s name being synonymous with “girl” entertainment. Petrified of being seen as “girly” (what a terrible concept!), Disney was now determined to make projects that would live up to a marketing executive’s idea of what “boys” liked. This included Tron: Legacy, which involved computers, fight scenes, and Olivia Wilde in a skintight leather outfit, all things that are stereotypically associated with being aligned with cis-het male interests.

A third Tron film was announced months before Legacy was released, with the film's screenwriters, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, tasked with penning a script for a sequel. This showed a lot of confidence in Legacy, but with Disney hoping to get a third film going right away, the pressure was extra powerful for Tron: Legacy to deliver the kind of franchise Disney could exploit for years to come. By the time its December 2010 release rolled around, that pressure had somehow gotten even more intense thanks to recent Disney projects like The Sands of Time and Sorcerer’s Apprentice going belly-up at the box office. The hopes for Disney’s long-term ambitions about the Tron franchise were reflected in the movie itself. Chiefly, Cillian Murphy made a cameo as Edward Dillinger Jr, the son of the first Tron's main antagonist. His screentime here was brief, but it was clear that there were hopes of having Murphy come back in a sequel and be a major threat to the heroes of the Tron world like his daddy before him.

'Tron 3' in the Wake of 'Tron: Legacy'

In its worldwide box office run, "Tron: Legacy" cracked $399.8 million, putting it ahead of all but 13 movies at the global box office in 2010. That wasn't a bad total necessarily, and its domestic haul of $172 million was significantly above the North American hauls of other would-be Disney franchise starters from the same era. However, the $227.8 million international gross wasn't up to expectations, with the film making less overseas than 2010 titles like Sands of Time and Resident Evil: Afterlife. On a $175 million budget, Legacy had done okay but not exceptional in its theatrical run, with lots of areas to improve financially. To boot, its decent but not exactly rapturous word of mouth meant it was a dubious prospect whether a sequel would inspire improved or even similar box office results.

Still, Tron 3, at least publicly, kept on chugging. The Tron: Legacy Blu-Ray even came with a teaser setting up story elements for a prospective third installment, while in June 2011, six months after Legacy's release, Disney hired David DiGilio to rewrite the script. New drafts were getting written for the feature, a good sign that there was still activity and excitement for the future of Tron at the Mouse House. However, one hiccup for things was that Legacy director Joseph Kosinski was now busy helming the Tom Cruise film Oblivion, which ensured that a potential Tron 3 couldn’t start really getting down to business until after that movie’s April 2013 debut.

As the years wore on, there were minimal updates to Tron 3, partially because of Kosinski's busy schedule but also because of Disney's shift in priorities. By the time Oblivion was released, Disney was preparing to distribute Iron Man 3, the second-ever Marvel Cinematic Universe movie it would release in the wake of purchasing Marvel. To boot, Disney bought Star Wars as part of its Lucasfilm purchase in October 2012. Disney was now pretty much covered when it came to sci-fi action movies.With a bunch of guaranteed box-office juggernauts waiting in the wings, Disney didn't necessarily need more Tron movies.

The Death of 'Tron 3' and a Stalled Rebirth

In a shocking twist, in March 2015 word broke that Tron 3 wasn't just still brewing at Disney, but was actually preparing to start shooting with Kosinski at the helm and Legacy's lead actors back to reprise their roles from that sequel. What initially looked like a dream come true turned into a nightmare just two months later when Disney announced that Tron 3 was dead at the studio. Garrett Hedlund, the leading man of Legacy, would later reveal that the sci-fi Disney movie Tomorrowland cratering at the box office inspired Disney to put Tron 3 on the shelf. The Mouse House didn't want to have another potentially costly sci-fi misfire, which ensured that a return to The Grid was no longer in the cards.

That seemed to be the end of Tron on the big screen … but just as Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) wasn’t dead, so too did the Tron franchise have a little more life left in it. In 2017, news broke that a Tron reboot was now on the docket with Jared Leto in the lead role. It was a bold proclamation that initially didn't seem to gain much traction, but in August 2020, Lion helmer Garth Davis was confirmed to be directing this Tron movie that would be headlined by Leto. By the time Davis was hired for the feature, the term "reboot" had been dropped in describing this prospective Tron installment, though it didn't seem like it would be a direct sequel to Legacy.

Since this development, there have been no further updates on this third Tron installment, and it now seems this new take on a third Tron movie has also sputtered out. Part of the problem must be Leto himself, both in terms of his busy schedule making it hard to pin down when the film should shoot and the mixed box-office track record of his leading-man vehicles (hi Morbius!) likely giving Disney pause on spending so much money on this Tron adventure.

Whatever’s keeping this version of a third Tron movie on pause, it’s unlikely to be reversed anytime soon. Though there are clearly people within the company passionate about making more Tron movies due to the original film having a major place in Disney’s history (not to mention so many filmmakers wanting to make follow-up’s given how influential the first Tron was), countless elements, not to mention Disney’s shifting priorities as a movie studio, have ensured that a third Tron just isn’t likely to get booted up.