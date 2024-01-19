The Big Picture Filming officially begins on Tron: Ares, the long-awaited third film in the sci-fi series from Disney.

Director Joachim Rønning is keeping fans updated on the progress of the film and shared details about the plot.

Tron movies follow the journey of characters entering a digital realm, known for groundbreaking visual effects.

We're heading back to the Grid with the news that filming is now officially underway on Tron: Ares, the third film in the sci-fi series from Disney. Last month, director Joachim Rønning confirmed that production had recommenced on the film following the conclusion of the massively disruptive SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, and today, the director has taken to Instagram to confirm that principal photography is fully underway, with the caption "WEEK 1 ON THE GRID #tron". Rønning has been particularly vocal in giving fans updates about the progress of the film, lamenting the postponement of shooting while also wholeheartedly backing the reasons for the delays in August 2023. He also shared some details about the film's plot.

"Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone."

Collider exclusively revealed in November 2023 that Tron: Ares was due to begin filming after the conclusion of the holiday period, with shooting set to begin in Vancouver, BC. The upcoming movie has assembled an impressive cast, and will feature Jared Leto in the main role, but specific details about his character haven't been revealed yet. Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan are also part of the team assembled by Rønning to take to the grid.

What are the 'Tron' Movies About?

Tron follows the journey of Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer portrayed by Jeff Bridges, who gets transformed into a digital form and enters a video game called "Tron". Inside this virtual world, computer programs have human-like traits and follow rules based on the computer's capabilities and software limitations​​​.

The sequel, Tron: Legacy, unfolds as Kevin's son, Sam (played by Garrett Hedlund), enters the digital realm to find his father, who's been missing for almost 30 years. In this journey, Sam discovers a more evolved digital society than in the first movie and meets a duplicate program of his dad that wants to escape the digital world and take over Sam's reality.

The movies — particularly the original — were known for their revolutionary and groundbreaking visual effects, and they remain popular as cult classics. Both Tron and Tron: Legacy can be streamed on Disney+, alongside the tremendous animated series, Tron: Uprising, the story for which takes place between the two movies.

A release date for Tron: Ares is yet to be announced. Check out Rønning's post below.

