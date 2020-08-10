‘Tron 3’ Moving Forward With Jared Leto to Star, Garth Davis to Direct

Disney is moving forward with another Tron sequel. News of a third movie in the decades-old franchise arrives 10 years after the release of Tron: Legacy starring Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, and returning Tron alum Jeff Bridges. Curiosity has long swirled around a third Tron movie after it was greenlit following Legacy‘s release but quickly left in a stagnant state of development before it was canceled in 2015 only for rumors about it going back into development a few years later.

Now, we’re learning via Variety the Tron sequel is going ahead with Jared Leto attached to star and co-produce and director Garth Davis set to helm. Jesse Wigutow (It Runs in the Family) has written the most recent draft of the threequel’s script. Leto has long been vaguely attached to the Tron sequel, so it’s no surprise that everything is now official on this front. However, Davis is definitely an interesting choice (to put it kindly) of director considering, on the face of it all, the world of Tron is outside his wheelhouse. Davis’ past two features — 2018’s Mary Magdalene and 2016’s Lion — are adult dramas with no CGI tricks or special genre elements. The former takes a biopic-style lens to the life and times of biblical figure Mary Magdalene (played by Rooney Mara), while the latter is adapted from Saroo Brierley‘s autobiographical “A Long Way Home” and follows one young man’s journey to find his birth parents. All things considered, tackling a Tron sequel will be a big step forward in Davis’ career as a director.

Deadline does note in their exclusive report Davis has been actively pursuing the gig, implying the director has a vision and way into the Tron world. If that’s the case, then color me optimistic to see what he’s planning to cook up for the continuing Tron story. Deadline additionally notes that, while this news is exciting, “insiders still stress a green light has not been given and that it’s still in development, but Davis’ involvement is a push in the right direction.”

News of Davis’ attachment to the Tron sequel means we must all bid farewell to the hopes of director Joseph Kosinski returning to direct. Kosinski helmed Legacy and had long been attached to the third Tron movie. The project sputtered around Disney in the years following Legacy‘s release, with Kosinski saying in 2017 the movie was in a “cryogenic freeze” and thus, signaling to fans a threequel may not have been so sure a thing.

While Kosinski is not set to return, we can’t say the same for Hedlund, Wilde, or Bridges. There are no plot details on the third Tron movie to spare and so, in combination with Legacy‘s ending, the door is very much open when it comes to any of these actors possibly returning. Then again, whether or not any of them is actively interested in returning in another matter entirely.

I’ll also be curious to see what direction Wigutow’s draft takes the Tron story in after Legacy‘s conclusion. Back in June, Disney music executive Mitchell Leib, who worked on Legacy, spoke with Light the Fuse podcast (which, in an effort to remain transparent, is co-hosted by Collider’s own Drew Taylor) about the state of the Tron threequel’s script: “We’ve got a great script, I mean a really phenomenal script that we’re very excited about. Whereas the timing wasn’t right to have done it years ago, I think we feel like the timing is right now, and I feel like we’ve learned a lot of lessons from that last movie.”

It’s unclear if Leib is referring to Wigutow’s script or is speaking about a previous draft, which only adds to my own curiosity about where the next Tron movie will go from here.

