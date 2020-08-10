‘Tron 3’ Title Accidentally Revealed by Jared Leto, and It’s as Cryptic as You’d Want

Earlier today, we reported that Tron 3 was officially in the works, with Lion director Garth Davis, It Runs in the Family writer Jesse Wigutow, and Suicide Squad star Jared Leto all in tow. Leto, as stars of big Disney franchise blockbusters often do, took to Twitter to express his gratitude and excitement over the role. And in doing so… he just might’ve accidentally leaked the official title of Tron 3. Dear readers, get used to saying the following: Tron: Ares.

If you head to Leto’s Twitter now, you’ll find a lovely but generic message about his excitement, saying simply, “I am so very excited and proud to confirm that YES – I will be starring in TRON. We will work as hard as we possibly can to create something that I hope you all will love. We have some very special ideas in store for you all…” But that ain’t what he originally posted. In a Tweet that’s since been deleted, Leto didn’t just say “TRON.” He said, straight up, “TRON: ARES.” And I have to imagine Disney gave him a quick phone call to say, “Maybe don’t say that just yet.”

Even though this could’ve been just an accidental slip of a working title by Leto, there is precedent to its validity. THR, all the way back in 2017, stated that Leto was eying the lead character of Tron 3. A lead character by the name of… Ares. A character who was not seen in either Tron nor Tron: Legacy, and could instead represent Disney’s hopeful future for the Tron franchise. Since the title appears to be centered on his name, it looks like we’re gonna be seeing a lot of Ares in the future.

Tron: Ares, the third installment of the Tron big-screen franchise, stars Leto as the title role. For more, here’s some news on that mythical Ayer Cut.