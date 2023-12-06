The Big Picture Tron: Ares, the latest sequel in the Tron series, has resumed production following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Director Joachim Rønning shared a photo of the cast at a table-read, generating excitement among production staff and fans.

Tron: Ares features a talented cast including Jared Leto, with specific details about his character yet to be revealed.

Following the end of the year's massively disruptive SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Hollywood is once more getting back to work, and the latest film to announce the recommencement of work is Tron: Ares, the latest sequel in the Tron series, which is directed by Joachim Rønning.

Taking to Instagram, Rønning announced that, following the conclusion of the strikes, production on the third installment of the Tron series was once again in full flow, as he uploaded a photo of the cast of the movie going through a table-read, along with a caption that appropriately captured the excitement amongst not just the production staff but the fans of the series too.

WE ARE BACK! And I’m so happy to see you all made it through the break. Thank you for riding it out. I can’t wait to start shooting a movie with you guys! Tronwards!

Collider exclusively revealed last month that Tron: Ares was due to begin filming after the conclusion of the holiday period, with shooting set to begin in Vancouver, BC. The upcoming movie is set to feature Jared Leto in the main role, but specific details about his character haven't been revealed yet. Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan are also part of the cast assembled by Rønning.

What are the 'Tron' Movies About?

Tron follows the journey of Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer portrayed by Jeff Bridges, who undergoes "digitization" and becomes integrated into a video game known as "Tron". Within this digital environment, programs mirror human characteristics and adhere to specific rules tied to the restrictions and limits of the computer's hardware and software.

The sequel, Tron: Legacy, unfolds as Kevin's son, Sam (played by Garrett Hedlund), ventures into the Grid in search of his missing father, absent for nearly three decades. In his quest, Sam encounters a significantly advanced society compared to the original film, stumbling upon a cloned program of his father with aspirations to break free from the Grid and seize control of Sam's world.

The movies — particularly the original — were known for their mindboggling and groundbreaking visual effects, and both have stood the test of time as cult classics. Both Tron and Tron: Legacy can be streamed on Disney+, alongside the tremendous animated series, Tron: Uprising, the story for which takes place between the two movies. A release date for Tron: Ares is yet to be announced.

