Cameron Monaghan has joined the cast of Tron: Ares, according to Deadline. The next installment set in the franchise the began in 1982 is gearing up to introduce a new generation to the world of the Grid, with Joachim Rønning assembling a powerful cast for his sequel. It's been more than a decade since the last time a Tron movie premiered on the big screen, and Disney has a big opportunity of coming up with a new definition regarding what it meas to have an adventure in the digital world. Programs are about to explore a reality that has never welcomed them before.

While the plot of the upcoming sequel is still being kept under wraps, a few details have emerged related to the story set to take place in the third Tron movie. Ares is apparently the name of Jared Leto's character, a program that will make the jump from the computer storage unit into the real world. While the possibility of a program leaving the software it lives on to experience reality for the first time had been teased in previous installments, it had never actually happened. Evan Peters has also joined the cast of the movie in an undisclosed role, in the project that will continue the legacy of the Tron franchise.

While Monaghan played an important role in the 2011 comedy series, Shameless, he has slowly entered the world of science fiction through a couple of recent productions. The actor portrayed both Jerome and Jeremiah Valeska in Gotham, a prequel series about the city that would eventually become Batman's playground. The twin brothers played by Monaghan served as substitutes for the Joker, as the iconic Clown Prince of Crime couldn't show up in the show because Bruce Wayne was still a teenager. However, if a Joker was ever born in that universe, he could've been inspired by the Valeska brothers and their dirty deeds.

Monaghan's Journey to a Galaxy Far, Far Away

One of the actor's most recognizable roles didn't come in the form of a movie or a television character, as Monaghan is currently cementing his legacy in the Star Wars galaxy through a video game franchise. Starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the performer began to play Cal Kestis, a young padawan who severed his connection with the Force after the tragedy that Order 66 brought upon the Jedi Order. But when the galaxy is placed under the oppression of the Empire, Kestis knows that he must step out of the shadows and help in any way that he can.

