The Big Picture Gillian Anderson joins star-studded cast of Tron: Ares, but her role remains a mystery.

Production on Tron: Ares has officially begun after delays caused by labor strikes.

The third film in the Tron series will explore themes of artificial intelligence and what it means to be human.

Progress on Tron: Ares is now starting to move at a rapid pace, and there's been a new development with the news that Gillian Anderson, the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning star of The X-Files and Sex Education has boarded the increasingly starry cast being assembled by director Joachim Rønning. Recently, Anderson also had a starring role in Netflix's The Crown, playing the equally reviled-and-adored former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, for which she received critical acclaim. Anderson's role is unknown for the time being, like the remainder of the Tron: Ares cast.

Production on Tron: Ares began three days ago, with the starting window exclusively revealed by Collider at the tail end of 2023. Anderson joins a cast that will feature Jared Leto in the main role of the film, while also joining the pair on the grid are the likes of Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan. Rønning posted on Instagram on Friday that shooting for the picture had officially begun, following a highly disrupted schedule that saw the shoot delayed significantly by the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In August, Rønning shared some details of the film's plot when announcing the delay to the production, noting that the story would be about artificial intelligence—a key sticking point in the strikes—as well as the themes of what it means, and also, what it takes, to be considered truly human. The film marks the third in the Tron series, which was launched in the early 1980s.

What are the 'Tron' Movies About?

Tron, released in 1982, follows Kevin Flynn (played by Jeff Bridges), a computer programmer who is transported into the digital world of a computer and must interact with various programs and navigate this unique environment to stop the oppressive system master control program. In its sequel from 2010, Tron: Legacy, Kevin's son Sam (Garrett Hedlund) enters the same digital world to find his father and confront new challenges within the evolved digital universe. The films are known for their groundbreaking visual effects and exploration of the relationship between technology and humanity. A spin-off animated series, Tron: Uprising, was also released to great acclaim.

It's not yet known if Bridges or Hedlund will be returning to play a part in Tron: Ares, but if any further announcement is made, Collider will bring our readers the news immediately. Stay tuned for further updates.

Tron: Ares does not yet have a release date. Both Tron and Tron: Legacy can be streamed on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+