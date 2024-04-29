The Big Picture Jeff Bridges is confirmed to return in Tron: Ares, reprising his iconic role from the original film.

The Tron franchise is known for groundbreaking visual effects.

Tron: Ares is currently shooting in Vancouver, with a planned theatrical release date of October 10, 2025.

In an exciting update for fans of the iconic sci-fi series, Jeff Bridges has confirmed he will be returning to the digital world of Tron: Ares. The announcement was made during an episode of the Film Comment podcast, as reported by The Playlist. This return is significant as Bridges was a key figure in both the original Tron film in 1982 and its sequel Tron: Legacy in 2010. Bridges shared that he's gearing up to join the production of Tron: Ares this Saturday, stepping back into a universe he's been part of since its inception.

In the original Tron movie, Bridges played Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer who gets transported into the digital world of a computer where he interacts with programs and faces challenges from the system's tyrannical security program. Bridges reprised this role in the sequel Tron: Legacy, where Flynn had been trapped in the digital world for years. His character played a central part in both the conflict and resolution of the storyline, making him a pivotal figure in the Tron universe. In Tron: Legacy, he also played Clu, the antagonist created by Flynn to oversee the digital realm, which showcased the cutting-edge visual effects of the time."I’m heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third installment of the Tron story,” Bridges revealed. He also expressed his anticipation for working with Jared Leto, who leads the new installment as the character Ares. “Jared Leto is the star of this third one. I’m really anxious to work with him. I’ve admired his work,” Bridges said.

The veteran actor also reflected humorously on his digital appearance in Tron: Legacy, indicating some reservations about the technology used to recreate a younger version of his character. “I didn’t like the way I looked in it," he admitted. "I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself. It was kind of bizarre.”

What Makes the 'Tron' Franchise So Special?

The movies — particularly the original — were known for their revolutionary and groundbreaking visual effects, and they remain popular with fans as cult classics. Both Tron and Tron: Legacy are available to be streamed on Disney+, alongside the excellent animated series, Tron: Uprising, the story for which takes place between the two movies. Tron: Ares is currently shooting on location in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is expected to be released exclusively in theaters on October 10, 2025.

