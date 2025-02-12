Sarah Desjardins will always be known for her role as Callie Sadeckie in Yellowjackets, the hit psychological thriller series streaming on Paramount+ that has collected 10 Emmy nominations through two seasons, but she’s also one of the many big names attached to star in the next installment of one of the world’s biggest sci-fi franchises. Desjardins has been tapped for a role in Tron: Ares, the cyberpunk sci-fi adventure that also stars Jeff Bridges, Jared Leto, Cameron Monaghan, Evan Peters, and more. During a recent chat with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff on an upcoming episode of Collider Ladies Night, Desjardins spoke about the process of being cast in a movie like Tron: Ares, which is under the Disney umbrella, and how it wasn’t as difficult as she’d imagined:

"Well, if I'm very honest about the signing onto it process, it was very—“easy” is not the word I want to use—maybe typical for me. I wouldn't say it was any different than any experience I’ve had or more complicated. I put it on tape, and I got it. I guess I would say that part of me was surprised by that, just in the sense that I was like, “That's it? There are no other complicated hoops to jump through?” It was so cool. And yeah, it is my first experience working on, like, a big movie Disney machine. So, I don't know. Again, I can't say much, but I guess I would just say it was very cool to experience that and go on set every day and be like, “The sets, you guys!” And be like, “This is the set?”

Desjardins went on to say, "I can't reveal anything about my character at all. I’m sorry. But I just want to say that everybody I worked with, I had so much fun. I love that there's a really good balance of everything in this movie, and I got to be a part of some moments of levity, which was really fun. I can’t wait for you all to see it."

It’s a well known fact that Disney can, at times, be quite strict with the production and casting secrets it keeps regarding projects in major franchises like Star Wars and the MCU. However, it sounds like joining the cast of Tron: Ares was nothing like that, which was likely a major relief for some of the film’s other stars like Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Arturo Castro, and Hasin Minhaj. Tron: Ares is a sequel to all of the Tron projects to come before, dating all the way back to Tron (1982), the sci-fi epic led by returning star Jeff Bridges. Joachim Rønning, who is best known for his work on Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Johnny Depp) and more recently, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Angelina Jolie) and Young Woman and the Sea (Daisy Ridley), will direct Tron: Ares, with a script from Jack Thorne and Jesse Wigutow.

Sarah Desjardins Has High Praise for One ‘Tron: Ares’ Star in Particular