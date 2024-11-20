After the cameras are put down, the primary crew disperses, and the actors go home, that’s when perhaps the most challenging part of the filmmaking process goes down. It’s during these days of post-production that the behind-the-scenes heavy lifting goes into overdrive and the director ensures that their final vision is pristine. During a recent conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Tron: Ares helmer for Young Woman and the Sea, Joachim Rønning, admitted that that’s the step where he is at now—and probably will be for the next several months. Hammering out the tiniest of details for any type of film is a difficult task, but when it comes to the beloved sci-fi franchise, there are so many VFX shots that need to be perfected.

Pulling back the curtain, and teasing a bit of the painstaking, yet enjoyable task, that he’s doing hand in hand with the legendary Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), Rønning said, “A movie like this, it’s like 2,000 VFX shots, so every other day, I sit in the effects meetings. I go through about 50 shots every other day that come in from ILM, which is also an amazing journey. It’s a long journey.”

Still, while many projects over the last few years have faced reshoot after reshoot, this doesn’t sound like it’s at all the case with Ares, meaning it’s still very much on track for its October 2025 release. Promising the greatness to come in delivering audiences the very best product, Rønning added:

“At the same time, we have a movie. We have an A–Z movie, and it’s just now tightening it, maybe doing some additional photography to land certain things here and there. Again, the luxury of filmmaking on this level is having the time and the resources to keep tweaking it, keep working, and keep making it better. So, we’re going to be doing that until summer. I’m not even halfway through.”

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Image via Disney

Cheesy but true, teamwork does make the dream work - especially when you have several extra eyes focused on the task at hand. In some cases, extra opinions can be an incredibly annoying thing, but collaboration is all part of showbiz, with Rønning sharing:

“Honestly, as a director on these kinds of films, you have to check your ego a little bit at the door because it’s very much a collaboration with the producers, with the studio. I’m not telling my personal story here. I’m telling a big emotional action piece. So, I just want everything to work and to be great. So, it’s very much like, at this point, you open up the floodgates here. There are notes coming in from everywhere. So, I think as a filmmaker on these kinds of projects, you have to be open to that.”

Tron: Ares is set to return audiences to the Grid on October 10, 2025. Young Woman and the Sea is streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more information and updates.