The wait is almost over, and Tron: Ares is set to transport audiences back to the digital frontier, and now we have our first official look at Jared Leto in the first trailer for the movie, courtesy of Collider's Britta DeVore who saw the footage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Disney’s long-gestating sequel to Tron: Legacy has been in the works for over a decade, and now, with director Joachim Rønning (Young Woman and the Sea) at the helm, the franchise is finally making its return. The film will bring the Tron universe into uncharted territory as Leto’s Ares, a powerful program, is sent into the real world. Here's what we saw:

Two red motorcycles are racing down a highway before lasers shoot out from behind them and slice cop cars down the middle. A voiceover can be heard saying “I’m looking for something, something I do not understand.” A red neon light overtakes the city, with the grid crossing over into reality and scaring the absolute crap out of people. A clear shot of Ares’ face can be seen covered in red light, with Kevin Flynn's (Jeff Bridges) voice heard saying, “Ready? Cause there’s no going back.”

Following the events of Tron: Legacy, Tron: Ares will mark the first time that the Grid's programs have stepped beyond the digital realm and into the human world. Leto stars as Ares, a program whose mission remains shrouded in secrecy but will undoubtedly shake the foundations of both worlds. The film will also star Greta Lee, and Evan Peters alongside Hasan Minhaj (It Ends With Us), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), and Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent). The film's music will be put together by Nine Inch Nails, following in the footsteps of Wendy Carlos and Daft Punk.

Peters plays Julian Dillinger, a name that should set off alarms for Tron fans—Ed Dillinger (David Warner) was the villainous ENCOM executive in the original Tron, and his son (played by Cillian Murphy) made a brief appearance in Tron: Legacy, which means we're dealing with a generational nepo baby.

How Close is 'Tron: Ares' to Being Complete?

Image via Disney

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Rønning opened up on how the film was finished as of November, and that the process was just down to "tightening" it, adding that he would be working on it through Summer 2025.

“At the same time, we have a movie. We have an A–Z movie, and it’s just now tightening it, maybe doing some additional photography to land certain things here and there. Again, the luxury of filmmaking on this level is having the time and the resources to keep tweaking it, keep working, and keep making it better. So, we’re going to be doing that until summer. I’m not even halfway through.”

Disney’s Tron: Ares is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025. The previous films, Tron and Tron: Legacy, are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.