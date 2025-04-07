A new image from Tron: Ares has been revealed. Jared Leto takes center stage in the blockbuster that will allow the franchise to return to theaters for the first time in more than a decade. Disney is keeping plot details from the sequel under wraps. But what has been confirmed is that Let will be portraying Ares, a program who will be able to come over to the real world. This will mark humanity's first encounters with the artificial beings that have been entertaining audiences from all over the world over the course of decades.

Tron: Ares will also feature Greta Lee as Eve Kim, Evan Peters as Julian Dillinger and Hasan Minhaj in an undisclosed role. Viewers might recognize Greta Lee from the recent successful drama, Past Lives. The talented actress will give herself the chance to steal the spotlight in a major sequel after earning a Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama nomination at the Golden Globes for her work in the movie written and directed by Celine Song. Evan Peters will return to the big screen after starring as Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise for so many years. Audiences will also remember the star from Dahmer, WandaVision and American Horror Story.

Tron: Ares was directed by Joachim Rønning. The filmmaker has been working with Disney for years, taking on titles such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil for the studio. It's evident that the company behind these movies trusts Rønning when it comes to taking care of some of their most ambitious projects. Tron: Ares will also give Disney the potential to revive a new franchise that isn't connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars.

The Legacy Continues

Audiences have been waiting for the Tron franchise to return to the big screen for almost fifteen years. The last time viewers were sent to the Grid, Tron: Legacy explored what it meant for Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) to be trapped with his own creation inside a dangerous world. Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde led the legacy sequel that earned more than $400 million at the global box office. Bridges will return in the upcoming film, with Disney attempting to breathe new air into the franchise with the explosive action of Tron: Ares. New heroes will rise in the installment that aims towards launching a new era of storytelling for Tron.

Tron: Ares premieres in theaters on October 10. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.