Tron: Ares is still more than a year away from premiering on the big screen, but Disney has continued to tease the sequel with a new image that will immerse audiences into the world of the successful franchise. The title of the movie refers to a new character portrayed by Jared Leto. The program will be sent out into the real world, and its primary mission remains a mystery to humanity, as artificial intelligence takes on a whole new meaning in Tron: Ares. There's no telling what's going to happen once this world expands thanks to the programs making contact with humans in the real world.

The cast of Tron: Ares will also feature Evan Peters and Greta Lee. Peters has been working with Disney for quite some time, thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently appeared in both WandaVision and Agatha All Along. Past Lives and Problemista were artistic projects that explored what it's like to be human. But now, Greta Lee is ready to make the jump to a big franchise thanks to her role in Tron: Ares.

Joachim Rønning was the filmmaker responsible for bringing Tron: Ares to life on the screen. The director previously worked with Disney on stories such as Young Woman and the Sea and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The challenge of diving deep into the world of Tron was always going to be difficult, which is why the studio decided to hire a director they've frequently worked with. Much of the premise of Tron: Ares remains under wraps. It's been stated that humans and programs will interact in the real world for the first time, but viewers won't know what Ares' true purpose is until the sequel premieres in theaters next year.

'Tron: Ares' Will Revive the Franchise After a 15-Year Hiatus

The Tron franchise hasn't been seen on the big screen since Tron: Legacy made its way to cinemas more than a decade ago. The sequel to the original movie introduced Garrett Hedlund as Sam Flynn — the son of original Tron protagonist Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges). It remains to be seen how the events of the movie directed by Joseph Kosinski will affect Ares' arrival in next year's sequel. The return of Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn should serve as enough connective tissue between the three installments of the franchise, even if they've all had different protagonists over the years. The world will never be the same once the programs exit the Grid in Tron: Ares.

Tron: Ares premieres in theaters on October 10, 2025. The previous films, Tron and Tron: Legacy, are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

