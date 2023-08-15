The Big Picture Tron: Ares production has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing dual strikes, with over 150 employees laid off.

Director Joachim Rønning voiced his support for striking workers and emphasizes the need for a better safety net for actors and writers.

Jared Leto leads the cast of Tron: Ares, joined by Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan.

As with many projects right now, delays to production are inevitable in Hollywood due to the dual Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes against the AMPTP, and Tron: Ares is no exception. Director Joachim Rønning, who takes charge of the third installment of the cult classic series from Disney, has taken to social media to voice his support for the striking workers, and teased some details about the film's plot which seem remarkably prescient given the reasons behind the ongoing strike.

Rønning revealed that shooting on Tron: Ares was due to begin yesterday, but that production on the film has been postponed "indefinitely" due to the ongoing uncertainty, and adding that over 150 employees had been let go from their jobs. The director noted the irony in the striking workers' concern over the dangers of artificial intelligence infiltrating their work, with the plot of Tron: Ares revolving around that very issue combined with what it means to be human.

You can read the director's full comments below:

The absolute best moments of my career have been watching an actor perform in front of the camera – taking the scene and the text to a higher place. I’ve been fortunate to collaborate with amazing talent. It’s a huge part of why I’m a filmmaker. However, like myself, being an actor or a writer, means you’re a freelancer. And I can tell you, the constant uncertainty is not for everyone. To that end I don't think it's unreasonable to ask for a better safety net. Many of my best friends are writers. Everything starts with the story. Everything starts with you. That must continue. And that means that AI needs to be regulated. There is no doubt about the threat the technology poses to all creatives. Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone. The AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA and WGA need to speed up the negotiating process and not leave the table until it’s done. This is Hollywood. We close deals for breakfast. Why do we suddenly have all the time in the world when every day is so precious? These tactics are extremely frustrating. It’s time for diplomacy so we can get back to work – under conditions that are fair to everybody

What Else Do We Know About Tron: Ares?

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The film is due to star Jared Leto in the lead role, with further details about his character yet to be released, while Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith and Cameron Monaghan have also signed on. Leto is currently appearing in another Disney film, as the antagonist in their struggling Haunted Mansion adaptation. Monaghan may well be playing a "virtual" character in the film's grid, as he's well versed in motion capture work after his lead role in the Star Wars: Jedi video game series. It remains to be seen if Jeff Bridges, Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde will be reprising their role from the earlier films in the series.

Tron and Tron: Legacy are available to stream in their entirety on Disney+ now. Tron: Ares does not have a set release date as yet. Check out the social media post below: