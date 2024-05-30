The Big Picture Tron: Ares has wrapped filming and now director Joachim Rønning is teasing fans with limited details about the project.

A star-studded cast including Jared Leto, Evan Peters, and Jeff Bridges makes Tron: Ares a highly anticipated sequel.

Tron: Ares promises to push the boundaries of technology and visual effects in the sci-fi franchise when it debuts in theaters in 2025.

Tron: Ares, the standalone sequel to sci-fi blockbusters Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010) appears to be making headway with filming less than a year after Collider exclusively revealed that shooting would begin in Vancouver, B.C. after the holiday season last year. Now, Joachim Rønning, the director of the upcoming movie, has some news, revealing that there is not much he can share yet, but the team has been busy with post-production.

"Well, what I can tell you – I can't tell you anything, basically," Rønning admitted to GamesRadar. He continued saying:

"We wrapped two weeks ago on principal photography, so I've basically been inside the computer for a year. And then [I] come out here and talk to you, and be out on the ocean with Trudy for a couple of weeks, before going back into editing and back onto the Grid. And as a filmmaker, it's just such a blessing to be able to move between so vastly different worlds. And I'm looking forward to speaking with you about Tron when I can."

This is indeed progress for Tron: Ares, which is scheduled to be released in theaters over a year and a half from now. What's more? The cast is quite the eye-catcher with Oscar winner Jared Leto (Haunted Mansion) leading as Ares and joined by Emmy winner Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Gillian Anderson (Sex Education), Greta Lee (Past Lives), Jodie Turner-Smith (Star Wars: The Acolyte), Cameron Monaghan (Shameless), Sarah Desjardins (Yellowjackets), Hasan Minhaj (Patriot Act), Arturo Castro (The Menu) and the return of Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn from the original Tron movie and Tron: Legacy.

Cameron Monaghan Believes 'Tron: Ares' Will See Into The Future

Similar to the first two installments of the Tron franchise, Tron: Ares will be entirely technological but with an introduction of A.I. as revealed in its official plot synopsis by Disney. As expected, the production team can't wait to bring the epic movie to the screens, including actor Monaghan, who had a chat with Collider's Maggie Lovitt expressing his fascination with the franchise's history:

"I like that those movies [Tron and Tron: Legacy] have a number of years of separation between them. They don't come out very often, and every time they do, they show a new era of technology and filmmaking."

Monaghan also revealed just how much he admires the project's creative direction: "I think this one, in a very similar way, is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective," adding, "I would sometimes even come in on days I wasn’t working, because that set was really amazing. A lot of the practical sets were pretty phenomenal, and I would love to go look at those as well."

Tron: Ares debuts in theaters on October 10, 2025, while Tron (1982) is currently streaming on Disney+.

