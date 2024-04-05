The Big Picture Tron: Ares debuts in theaters on October 10, 2025.

The film follows the acclaimed Tron franchise, known for groundbreaking visual aesthetics and CGI.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares stars Jared Leto and promises a return to the iconic world of Tron.

It’s been 14 years since the last Tron film, and soon audiences will be returning to the Grid as the long-awaited follow-up, Tron: Ares, starring Jared Lero, is currently in production. Now fans can know when to expect the upcoming film as the movie is now officially slated to debut in theaters on October 10, 2025. The announcement comes amidst a huge shake-up of Disney’s upcoming release calendar.

Landing a pre-Halloween release date, the film will be opening in theaters just a week after The Bride! and on the same day as the untitled animated Avatar: The Last Airbender project. However, the Fall release window could benefit the movie more as the aforementioned films will likely be targeting a different audience, allowing Tron to stand out more. Especially given that the 2025 release calendar is proving to be an incredibly crowded slate following the delay of several films due to the dual strike that occurred in 2023.

Additional details about the upcoming movie remain under wraps, but the first official image of the movie was previously revealed, showcasing a return to the groundbreaking visual aesthetic of Tron: Legacy. Joachim Rønning, who previously helmed Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and this year’s Young Woman and the Sea, directs the movie. Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne pen the screenplay for the motion picture, with Leto set to star as the titular Ares alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Sarah Desjardins.

‘Tron: Ares’ Will Mark the Long-Awaited Return of the Classic Disney Franchise

Close

The Tron franchise traces all the way back to 1982 with the release of the original film starring Jeff Bridges. The movie would be highly regarded for its early groundbreaking use of computer-generated imagery and paved the way for future films utilizing the format. A sequel would follow nearly 30 years later with Tron: Legacy, which featured the return of Bridges and starred Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. The movie followed in the footsteps of the 3D craze of the 2010s and reinvented the visual aesthetic of the franchise, earning a cult following over the years. Despite earning $400 million at the global box office, the franchise would remain dormant again, with a third installment stuck in development hell for years. Now with the long-awaited installment finally on the way, fans have a lot to look forward to. Whether it will be as groundbreaking as the last two remains unknown for now.

Tron: Ares debuts exclusively in theaters on October 10, 2025. The original is streaming now on Disney+.

Watch on Disney+