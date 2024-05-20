The Big Picture Tron: Ares continues the legacy of pioneering visual effects, promising groundbreaking technology and eye-popping visuals for audiences.

Director Joachim Rønning's strong connection and respect for the Tron franchise is expected to shine through in his work on Ares.

Rønning assures that Tron: Ares can be enjoyed as a stand-alone movie while still honoring the expectations of devoted fans.

In the ever-evolving landscape of sci-fi cinema, the Tron franchise has always stood out as a beacon of innovation. From its inception in 1982, with the original film pioneering the use of computer-generated imagery, to the visually stunning Tron: Legacy in 2010, the series has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible on screen. Now, with Tron: Ares, director Joachim Rønning is poised to take the franchise to new heights, leveraging cutting-edge technology to create a cinematic experience like no other.

Rønning's journey to Tron: Ares has been marked by a series of notable successes. He first gained international recognition with the 2012 film Kon-Tiki, which received nominations for both the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. His Hollywood breakthrough came with the 2017 blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, followed by Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019. With Tron: Ares, it's another notch in the director's CV that proves he can be trusted with the biggest projects in Hollywood.

Rønning's admiration for the Tron franchise is palpable. During an interview for his upcoming Daisy Ridley-led feature, The Young Woman and the Sea, Rønning told Collider's Perri Nemiroff of his deep respect for the legacy of the Tron franchise. "I have such a respect for that franchise. I love the first film. I love [Joseph Kosinski’s] Legacy. I think it's a masterpiece," Rønning said. His affection for the series is not just a professional obligation but a personal passion, one that he's desperate to channel into Tron: Ares.

"I learned so much from that film that we're trying to carry on into this next installment. It's the best people behind the camera, in front of the camera, and with all the resources that we have, it's the closest thing to a theatrical release, in these times."

The new film, which stars Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges, serves as a sequel to Tron: Legacy. Leto takes on the role of Ares, a rogue program within the Grid, while Bridges reprises his iconic role as Kevin Flynn. The stacked cast is boosted by talent such as Gillian Anderson, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Sarah Desjardins, Cameron Monaghan, Hasan Minhaj, and Arturo Castro.

'Tron: Ares' Will Be Cutting Edge

In discussing the technological advancements in Tron: Ares, Rønning highlighted the franchise's tradition of pioneering visual effects. "It's such a big part of the franchise, to use cutting-edge technology to make the film. So that was very inspiring for us as well," he explained. Although he remains tight-lipped about specific details, Rønning assured that new technologies have been implemented in ways that will, in his mind, redefine audience expectations. "We've used new technology in every way that I will talk about after a year in editing," he teased, hinting at the eye-popping visuals awaiting audiences.

Do You Need to Watch the Previous Movies Before 'Tron: Ares'?

One of the challenges of expanding the Tron universe is balancing the needs of new audiences with the expectations of devoted fans. Rønning believes that Tron: Ares achieves this balance. He said:

"I don't think so. It doesn't hurt to be a part of the universe, you know? Jeff Bridges is back. I've done a couple of sequels, but I still look at them as individual movies. And I think this is too. Very much so."

As fans eagerly await the release of Tron: Ares, Rønning's vision is set to honor the franchise's innovative spirit while charting bold new territory. With a stellar cast, groundbreaking technology, and a director who truly loves the material, Tron: Ares has all the hallmarks of another memorable trip to the Grid.

Tron: Ares opens in theatres on October 10, 2025.