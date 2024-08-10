The Big Picture Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross taking over the music for Tron: Ares promises an intense and atmospheric soundtrack.

Their ability to merge electronic and organic sounds could bring a darker and grittier tone to the Tron universe.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, the star-studded cast and unique musical approach suggest Tron: Ares will be a visual and auditory spectacle.

In what promises to be an electrifying development for the Tron franchise, it has been confirmed that Academy Award-winning composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be taking over the music for Tron: Ares. The news marks a significant shift from the iconic soundtrack of Tron: Legacy, originally composed by Daft Punk, but it's one that fans should be incredibly excited about.

While Daft Punk’s score for Tron: Legacy remains one of the most celebrated soundtracks in modern cinema, bringing the film's digital world to life with its blend of electronic beats and orchestral grandeur, Reznor and Ross are no strangers to creating immersive, atmospheric soundscapes. Their work on films like The Social Network, Gone Girl, and Soul, and more recently, Challengers, has earned them critical acclaim and a reputation for crafting music that is as emotionally resonant as it is technically masterful.

Reznor and Ross have a unique ability to fuse electronic elements with organic sounds, creating scores that are both haunting and deeply engaging. Given their background with Nine Inch Nails and their extensive experience in film scoring, they are perfectly positioned to take the Tron universe to new heights. Their music often carries an intensity and depth that could bring a fresh and darker tone to Tron: Ares, making them the ideal successors to Daft Punk’s legacy.

What is ‘Tron: Ares’ About?

Image via Disney

Tron: Ares is shaping up to be an epic continuation of the Tron saga. Directed by Joachim Rønning, who has a history of pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling with films like Kon-Tiki and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the movie will undoubtedly be a spectacle both visually and, now, in audio. Rønning wrapped up production earlier this year, expressing his excitement about the final product and the incredible efforts of his cast and crew during a challenging shoot. The film stars Jared Leto as Ares, a rogue program within the Grid, and sees the return of Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn. They are joined by a star-studded cast including Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Sarah Desjardins, Cameron Monaghan, Hasan Minhaj, and Arturo Castro.

Reznor and Ross are expected to bring a more intense, industrial edge to the Tron universe, perfectly complementing the film’s darker themes and the narrative of a rogue program wreaking havoc within the Grid. Their signature style, which often includes a mix of analog and digital instrumentation, could lend a more visceral, gritty feel to the world of Tron, contrasting with the sleek, neon-lit landscapes fans have come to know.

While Daft Punk’s departure might initially seem like a loss, Reznor and Ross are more than capable of filling those big, glowing shoes. Their involvement suggests that Tron: Ares will continue to push the boundaries of what a Tron film can be, not just visually, but sonically as well.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as we get closer to what might just be one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Tron: Ares opens on October 10, 2025. You can stream the previous Tron films on Disney+.

