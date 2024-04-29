The Big Picture Exciting news for Tron fans as Jeff Bridges returns alongside new cast members for Tron: Ares, currently shooting in Vancouver.

Director Rønning teases that Tron: Ares' plot will dive into artificial intelligence and the essence of humanity in the digital world.

The Tron franchise, known for groundbreaking visual effects and philosophical undertones, expands with a new installment set to debut in 2025.

Fresh from the news that Jeff Bridges is returning to the grid in Tron: Ares, Disney has just released the first shot of the legendary actor on the set of Joachim Rønning's movie, in his trailer and feasting upon the script for the sequel to the two films in which Bridges originally starred. As reported exclusively by Collider at the end of 2023, production on Tron: Ares commenced earlier this year, with the cast and crew already busy bringing the latest installment of the iconic sci-fi series to life. The film began shooting early in the new year following delays due to the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that significantly impacted the entertainment industry.

Joining the Tron universe this time around is Jared Leto, taking on the main role. Alongside Leto are Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan, all ready to dive into the digital world. An exciting update for fans of the series is the confirmed return of Bridges, reprising his role from the previous films. However, Garrett Hedlund, who played Kevin Flynn's son Sam in Tron: Legacy, has not been confirmed to return.

Rønning shared the start of production on Instagram back in January, signaling the much-anticipated return to the Tron world. In August, he also teased some elements of the plot, revealing that Tron: Ares will delve into themes of artificial intelligence and what it means to be considered truly human. He said:

"Today was supposed to be our first day of principal photography on TRON: ARES (a movie subsequently about AI and what it means, and takes, to be human). Instead, we are shut down with over a hundred and fifty people laid off. It’s indefinite, which makes it exponentially harder for everyone."

What Is the 'Tron' Franchise About?

The Tron franchise began in 1982 with the original film, which followed Kevin Flynn (Bridges), a computer programmer who is sucked into a computer's digital world. There, he must navigate a visually stunning electronic universe, battling against the oppressive master control program. The sequel, Tron: Legacy, released in 2010, saw Kevin's son Sam (Garrett Hedlund) drawn into the same digital space to rescue his father and face new, evolved challenges. Both films are celebrated for their pioneering visual effects and philosophical questions about the intersection of technology and humanity. The franchise also expanded with a spin-off animated series, Tron: Uprising, which received critical acclaim for its storytelling and animation.

Tron: Ares is currently shooting on location in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is expected to be released exclusively in theaters on October 10, 2025. You can watch the previous films on Disney+.

