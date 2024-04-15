The Big Picture Jared Leto has been spotted filming Tron: Ares in Vancouver.

The star-studded cast includes Gillian Anderson and Jodie Turner-Smith in high-octane adventure.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, Tron: Ares is expected to debut in theaters in 2025.

The grid looks suspiciously like Vancouver, as Jared Leto has been spotted on the streets of British Columbia while filming scenes for his latest movie, Tron: Ares. Leto stars as the rogue program Ares in the film, who seeks to cross from the digital to the real world in what sounds like a mission that could redefine the boundaries between human and artificial intelligence. It's a groundbreaking moment in the Tron narrative — humankind’s first brush with AI beings that could either bridge or burn the gap between our worlds.

The movie also features a star-studded cast, with Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Past Lives' breakout Greta Lee joining the high-octane adventure. Yellowjackets alum Sarah Desjardins and Shameless' Cameron Monaghan are also on board, alongside Hasan Minhaj and Arturo Castro, rounding out a diverse ensemble. The movie is directed by Joachim Rønning, who first gained significant attention with the 2012 film Kon-Tiki, which was nominated for both the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. His Hollywood breakthrough came with the 2017 blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He continued to direct large-scale films, including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019.

What Are The 'Tron' Movies About?

Image via Disney

Dive into the neon-soaked world of Tron, where Jeff Bridges plays Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer who finds himself digitized and trapped inside the video game universe he helped create. In a vividly rendered digital world, programs mimic human behavior, all constrained by the technical specs and limitations of their digital environment. Fast forward to Tron: Legacy, where Flynn's son, Sam (played by Garrett Hedlund), steps into the same digital landscape in search of his father who's been missing for almost three decades. This sequel amps up the digital ante with a more sophisticated and perilous virtual society. Sam's adventure takes a twist when he encounters a replica of his dad eager to escape into the real world.

Both films, particularly the original Tron, are celebrated for their groundbreaking visual effects that set a new standard in the realm of digital filmmaking and have maintained a strong cult following. For those looking to delve deeper into the Tron universe, both movies, along with the impressive animated series Tron: Uprising, which bridges the narrative gap between the two, are available for streaming on Disney+. The series further explores the intricate dynamics of the visually stunning digital world.

Tron: Ares debuts exclusively in theaters on October 10, 2025. The original is streaming now on Disney+. See more set videos below.