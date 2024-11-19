From beginning to end, the music of 2010’s Tron: Legacy is nothing short of iconic. Composed by indie electronic legends, Daft Punk, the soundtrack carries audiences into the grid and captures the very essence of the franchise itself. So, when filmmaker Joachim Rønning stepped up to the plate to back the highly-anticipated third film in the franchise, he knew he had big shoes to fill. Titled Tron: Ares, the new installment will star Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, and more, with Rønning matching the on-camera talent with that of the musical talent. While the movie won’t lean into the electronic house jams with a twist of orchestral music that came before it, it still boasts a soundtrack from one of the biggest and long-running names in the biz, Nine Inch Nails.

Having been around for more than three decades and nearly as long as the Tron film series, Nine Inch Nails are easily considered to be one of the biggest rock bands of all time. During a conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub for Young Woman and the Sea, Rønning chatted about what pushed him to bring the group led by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross onboard.

First and foremost, Rønning said that the movie’s soundtrack was one of the most important pieces of the puzzle—a sort of foundational building block in setting the tone and vibe of the overall storyline.

“It’s been at the forefront, who’s going to do the soundtrack on this one, because, as you say, the Legacy was so legendary. We went through a lot of options, but I think very early on, it became clear to us, also because of the story and where we wanted to be.”

The sounds of Daft Punk and Nine Inch Nails couldn’t be anymore different, and Rønning says that, likewise, Legacy and Ares are two incredibly opposite pieces of cinema, adding,

“This installment is — I don’t want to say anything that can give it away — a little bit more industrial. That’s where my mind has gone, where Legacy is very sleek. I love it. It’s, in many ways, a masterpiece visually. You can hang any scene on the wall. It looks amazing. So, this one, since we have the assets of the Grid world coming into the real world and all of that stuff, for me, it was important to change it up a little bit, to make it a little grittier, a more industrial feel, the contrast between the digital assets and the real world, just from a visual point of view.”

Nine Inch Nails Was Game From the Jump

When it was first announced who would be composing the Tron: Ares soundtrack, it was initially revealed that Reznor and Ross would act as the spearheads. Since then, though, Rønning says that it’s been a group effort, with the rest of the band stepping in to complete the project, making it a complete Nine Inch Nails production.

“So, I felt Nine Inch Nails because this is important. Even though it’s maybe a technicality, it’s Trent and Atticus, yeah, but it’s Nine Inch Nails. So, they are doing this under the Nine Inch Nails banner. That’s the style that we find very interesting for this film.”

Just as much into the idea of doing the movie as the creative minds were ready to have them as part of the team, Rønning says that it wasn’t very difficult to get the band to agree to score the film.

“The whole process of getting them on board wasn’t that lengthy. They really wanted to do it. We’re just thrilled to be having them. I love sitting with them in their rock and roll part of Brentwood, working on this movie. It’s just amazing. It’s pinch-my-arm amazing.”

Tron: Ares is set for a theatrical arrival on October 10, 2025. You can stream Tron: Legacy and Young Woman and the Sea on Disney+. Look for more from our exclusive interview with Joachim Rønning soon.

