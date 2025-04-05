Following the taste we had at CinemaCon, Disney has just dropped a jaw-dropping first look at their upcoming sequel, Tron Ares, which brings back Jeff Bridges to the franchise as well as introducing the Academy Award-winner Jared Leto to the world. Red neon, fast vehicles, physics-defying action and a banging soundtrack are our immediate thoughts upon watching what director Joachim Rønning has in store for us, and we can't wait for October 10, 2025 to arrive so we can jump into the grid and find out for ourselves what Ares has up his sleeve.

Following what went down in Tron: Legacy, Tron: Ares will be the first time that the Grid's programs have out of the digital world and into our own. Leto leads as Ares, a program whose mission looks to be somewhat malevolent and will undoubtedly shake the foundations of both worlds. The film will also star Greta Lee, and Evan Peters alongside Hasan Minhaj (It Ends With Us), Jodie Turner-Smith (The Acolyte), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Cameron Monaghan (Gotham), and Sarah Desjardins (The Night Agent). The film's music will be put together by Nine Inch Nails, following in the footsteps of Wendy Carlos and Daft Punk.

Peters plays Julian Dillinger, a name that should ring alarm bells for Tron fans—Ed Dillinger (David Warner) was the evil ENCOM executive in the original Tron, and his son (played by Cillian Murphy) made a brief appearance in Tron: Legacy, which means we're dealing with a generational nepo baby.

How Close Is 'Tron: Ares' to Being Complete?

During an interview late last year with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Rønning opened up on how the film was finished as of November, and that he was at the stage of "tightening" it, adding that he would be working on it through Summer 2025.

“At the same time, we have a movie. We have an A–Z movie, and it’s just now tightening it, maybe doing some additional photography to land certain things here and there. Again, the luxury of filmmaking on this level is having the time and the resources to keep tweaking it, keep working, and keep making it better. So, we’re going to be doing that until summer. I’m not even halfway through.”

Disney’s Tron: Ares is set to hit theaters on October 10, 2025. The previous films, Tron and Tron: Legacy, are now streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and check out the first official poster below: