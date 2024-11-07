With Tron: Ares hitting theaters in October 2025, director Joachim Rønning is hinting a bit difference and unexpected for the franchise. Known for his work on action-packed epics like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Rønning is taking Tron in a more “emotional” direction this time, blending the digital thrills of the Grid with a story that goes deeper than ever before. Rønning was speaking with Deadline as part of a feature on international filmmakers who are "disrupting" the industry, with the Danish director speaking at length on his career, and his future endeavours. Tron: Ares wrapped filming back in May after shooting in Vancouver, and Rønning admitted that he was thrilled to dive into the sci-fi genre for the first time in his career to date.

“It’s been fantastic for my next endeavor to be a science fiction movie that takes place inside a computer. It’s my dream as a filmmaker to be able to move between such vastly different stories."

What makes Tron: Ares stand out, Rønning says, is that this one isn’t just about mind-blowing visuals and action, but instead, he’s also aiming to bring a real emotional impact to the Grid, which has, by its very nature, been very cold and functional. “Emotions will always be something that I strive for, and this film will be more emotional, something I don’t think the franchise has had as much in previous Tron movies,” he said. “Both of them are, in many ways, masterpieces, but what I’m trying to do is create an emotional experience so that’s always going to be front and center. I think that that’s something that I managed to do with this film.”

What Will 'Tron: Ares' Be About?

In the film, the third in the Tron series, Jared Leto stars as Ares, a super-advanced program that makes the jump from the digital world to the real one, which causes turmoil as one might expect. Leto, who’s famous for staying in character throughout his shoots, kept up his intense method acting on this set as well. “I’ve been lucky to work with some of the best actors in the world and they all have their different processes,” Rønning said. “I don’t care how they get there – whatever works for him or her.”

Tron: Ares will be released on October 10, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the film.