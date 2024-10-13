1982 was a spectacular year for film in general, and a landmark year for science fiction and cinematic visual effects, with classics like Blade Runner, E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan continuing to push the boundaries of what visual effects could do at the time. But, arguably, none were as visually stunning as Tron, the Disney film that took place largely in the digital world of a computer system. Tron was unlike anything that had been seen before, with striking, crisp neon highlighted suits, and light-cycles capable of making 90-degree turns instantaneously. It was imaginative. It was ground-breaking. It was cheating. Or at least that's what the Academy believed, leaving the movie with the best visual effects out of the Best Visual Effects category when the Oscars came around.

'Tron' Is a Hard Sell, but Disney Bites

It's not all that surprising to note that video games served as the inspiration for Tron. Animator Bill Kroyer recounts its beginnings: "We [director Steven Lisberger and producer Donald Kushner] were playing video games, and that's when he [Lisberger] first started pitching the idea to us about a guy who gets lost in a video game." It was an original idea, but one problem: the ability to make it was up in question. As Kroyer says in the same Variety article, the movie wasn't created to use existing technology, but to create the technology along the way (Kroyer amusingly adds, it's like "people who jump off the cliff and build their wings on the way down"). An original idea which could only be realized with technology that wasn't invented yet would be a hard sell... and it was.

Lisberger admits that, "Quite a few established film people thought I was nuts, but I didn’t know enough about how Hollywood works to know that I was attempting the impossible.” Then he approached Disney, and the timing couldn't have been better. Not only did they have the resources, but ever since Walt Disney's death in 1966, the company was in a creative free-fall, and looking for something original and fresh to reverse their fortunes. It would be young production head Tom Wilhite who championed the film with Disney, convincing his fellow executives to take a chance on the bold film and its first-time director. Actor Jeff Bridges didn't need much convincing, citing in Variety that the revolutionary ideas and Lisberger's creativity were instrumental in his decision to sign on. With the talent on board and the backing of Disney, Tron began production.

‘Tron’ Utilized Both Old School Technique and Budding Technology

Close

Despite the bulk of the film taking place in a computer mainframe, only 15 minutes of footage in the film are computer generated. Still, it was the most ambitious use of CGI to date, using computers with 2MB of memory and 330MB of storage. The process of bringing the computer aesthetic alive was more old-school, so the film is a mix of live-action, animation, and CGI. The live-action was filmed first, with actors performing on blank, dark sets. The striking colors unique to Tron came courtesy of "backlight animation," where a negative is made of each frame, and the glowing areas hand-painted. This meant Tron required over half a million pieces of artwork across 75,000 frames (including a blink-and-you-miss-it Pac-Man easter egg). As for the CGI, animators mapped out the scenes on graph paper, worked out coordinates, and passed the numbers to engineers for manual entry — a long, arduous process. Regardless of their primary use of tried and true animation techniques, the Tron animators were held in contempt by the company's "true" animators.

The work put into the project paid off, with all three elements integrating seamlessly to create a wholly unique cinematic world. Perhaps too unique, with the look of the film giving the Academy reason to believe the entire project was all computer-driven. As a result, they deemed that the film "cheated" to create its effects, and it was not placed on the nomination list for Best Visual Effects as a result. The Oscar would be awarded instead to E.T., and Tron would leave empty-handed in the two categories it was nominated for Best Sound and Best Costume Design. Not all was lost, though, as Disney/Pixar's John Lasseter is quoted as saying, "Without Tron, there would be no Toy Story." Ironically, that film, which is fully computer-generated, would win a Special Achievement Oscar for breaking new ground as the first computer-animated feature film.

Tron Release Date July 9, 1982 Director Steven Lisberger Cast Jeff Bridges , Bruce Boxleitner , David Warner , Cindy Morgan , Barnard Hughes , Dan Shor Runtime 96 minutes Main Genre Action

Tron is available to stream in the U.S. on Disney+

WATCH ON DISNEY+