The Big Picture

  • RED Studios and ARRI Rentals have collaborated to create a custom Tron camera with custom RAPTOR XLs for ARRI's DNA glass.
  • RED Studios' RAPTOR XL cameras are known for their power and advanced features, offering an all-in-one body experience for different production types.
  • The upcoming Tron film, Tron: Ares, directed by Joachim Rønning, is officially in production and set to be released in 2025.

RED Studios Hollywood has collaborated with ARRI Rentals for a custom Tron camera made specifically for ARRI's DNA glass. According to Jarred Land, the president and co-owner of RED Studios, this custom camera includes "a small army of custom RAPTOR XLs" to work with the DNA glass for their camera's lenses. This state-of-the-art piece of work is a passion project between the two studios, with some major props to RED Studios' vice president of product management, Jeff Croneweth. Or as Land states, "the mighty, mighty Jeff Cronesweth."

According to RED Studios, they are a company that strives "for excellence in both our facility and our daily operations." And as for their camera equipment? Their legendary RAPTRO XL's are some "of the most powerful and advanced" platforms out there. The studio argues that they are meant for all production types to provide an "all-in-one body" experience. And for Tron director, Joachim Rønning, that's something that's important to him, as he once shared that "The absolute best moments of my career have been watching an actor perform in front of the camera – taking the scene and the text to a higher place."

Cameras from ARRI and RED have been used to film blockbusters like Five Nights at Freddy's, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Aquaman, and more. What does this mean for the future of the Tron franchise? Glad you asked!

Will There Ever Be a 'Tron 3'?tron logo

Tron is a cult classic franchise that's had a tumultuous journey. Both the original 1982 film and its sequel, Tron: Legacy (2010), earned dedicated fan followings despite modest box office performances . Disney's uncertainty about the series' future led to the cancellation of a Tron: Legacy sequel, followed by a reboot announcement, only to later confirm a sequel directed by Garth Davis in 2020. Plus, there's been talk of a possible animated film . Amidst this confusion, one constant has been Oscar-winner Jared Leto 's attachment to the project, assuring fans of the series' eventual return.Now, the third film, officially titled Tron: Ares, is in the works, with a release slated for 2025 and helmed by Rønning ( Maleficent: Mistress of Evil ). As production has officially begun , it seems the long-awaited return to the Grid is finally on the horizon. Rønning announced on Instagram that the production team on the third installment of the Tron series was up and running, as he uploaded a photo of the movie's cast going through a table-read, along with the caption, "WE ARE BACK!" The sequel resumed filming after the holidays just a few days ago.While the highly anticipated addition to the Tron saga is in its early production stages, fans can stay tuned to Collider for more details about the upcoming film with everything you need to know about Tron: Aries . Until then, take a look at the new Tron camera below:
Tron Film Poster
Tron
PG
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Release Date
July 9, 1982
Director
Steven Lisberger
Cast
Jeff Bridges , Bruce Boxleitner , David Warner , Cindy Morgan , Barnard Hughes , Dan Shor
Main Genre
Action
Writers
Steven Lisberger , Bonnie MacBird , Charles S. Haas
Tagline
A world inside the computer where man has never been. Never before now.

