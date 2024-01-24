The Big Picture RED Studios and ARRI Rentals have collaborated to create a custom Tron camera with custom RAPTOR XLs for ARRI's DNA glass.

RED Studios' RAPTOR XL cameras are known for their power and advanced features, offering an all-in-one body experience for different production types.

The upcoming Tron film, Tron: Ares, directed by Joachim Rønning, is officially in production and set to be released in 2025.

RED Studios Hollywood has collaborated with ARRI Rentals for a custom Tron camera made specifically for ARRI's DNA glass. According to Jarred Land, the president and co-owner of RED Studios, this custom camera includes "a small army of custom RAPTOR XLs" to work with the DNA glass for their camera's lenses. This state-of-the-art piece of work is a passion project between the two studios, with some major props to RED Studios' vice president of product management, Jeff Croneweth. Or as Land states, "the mighty, mighty Jeff Cronesweth."

According to RED Studios, they are a company that strives "for excellence in both our facility and our daily operations." And as for their camera equipment? Their legendary RAPTRO XL's are some "of the most powerful and advanced" platforms out there. The studio argues that they are meant for all production types to provide an "all-in-one body" experience. And for Tron director, Joachim Rønning, that's something that's important to him, as he once shared that "The absolute best moments of my career have been watching an actor perform in front of the camera – taking the scene and the text to a higher place."

Cameras from ARRI and RED have been used to film blockbusters like Five Nights at Freddy's, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Aquaman, and more. What does this mean for the future of the Tron franchise? Glad you asked!

Will There Ever Be a 'Tron 3'?

