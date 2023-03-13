Every few years, Tropic Thunder reemerges and becomes a topic of conversation again. As of this week, the 2008 comedy is back due to Ben Stiller's recent comments defending it from criticism against Robert Downey Jr.'s character Kirk Lazarus, a white actor who literally becomes a Black person to play his part in a movie. The director and star took to Twitter to state he "makes no apologies" for Tropic Thunder and that he's aware it's been "a controversial movie" since its opening, but is proud of it. As if blackface weren't enough, Stiller's comments have now further stirred the pot.

In Tropic Thunder, Stiller plays Tugg Speedman, an actor who's trying to distance himself from his one successful role by making a war movie set and filmed in Vietnam, in a big satire of Hollywood itself. The movie takes jabs at many common practices in the industry, like talent agencies, location filming, the obsession with practical effects, and, of course, whitewashing. Representing that, Downey Jr. plays Kirk Lazarus, a white actor who undergoes genetic treatment to literally change his genes and become Black. Everything about Lazarus changes, including his blue eyes, blonde hair, and white skin. And his mannerisms, too, which he sustains even when not filming. When work is complete, Lazarus reverts to his usual white self.

Why Is 'Tropic Thunder' So Controversial?

Being in 2023, it should go without saying that blackface is hideous in itself. It consists of white people painting their skins, in any part of their bodies, to look black. Everywhere, but especially in countries that have the stain of slavery in their histories, blackface is seen as extremely offensive and racist, as it perpetuates racial stereotypes through caricatures and evokes the terrible history of racial prejudice. These countries — like the USA and Brazil, for example — are often places where racism is still present in their very social structures, manifesting even politically and financially.

In Tropic Thunder, though, blackface is used to take a jab at Hollywood for another racist thing it does, whitewashing — when studios hire white people to play characters who are people of color, be them Black, Asian, etc. The producers for the movie that's being made in Tropic Thunder didn't even consider hiring a Black actor to play a Black person, choosing instead to fund a whole genetic treatment for a white actor to do it.

Kirk Lazarus is then the perfect character to do so because he is also the embodiment of yet another Hollywood trope that creates controversy every time someone mentions it: method acting. Method actors love talking about it, undergoing extreme physical changes for specific roles, and never leaving characters while on set, even if they are not filming at that moment. Remember Jared Leto using a wheelchair on the set of Morbius? That's the perfect example.

'Tropic Thunder' Reflects an Ongoing Problem in Hollywood

Plainly put: it's still wrong. But the movie does pose a unique case for analysis, using racist practices to criticize themselves and show the audience how ridiculous they really are. Kirk Lazarus going through all that to become Black for a role and then reverse to whiteness again is indeed ridiculous and does expose how bizarre it is for Hollywood to keep hiring white actors to play the roles of characters of color. Even after Tropic Thunder came out in 2008, these things kept on happening, like Scarlett Johansson playing the lead in the live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell or Emma Stone playing the Asian female lead in Aloha.

As we mentioned, Tropic Thunder is a big satire of Hollywood, and there is another racist trope it uses, having one Black actor as a token of diversity. That's what Brandon T. Jackson's character, rapper-turned-actor Alpa Chino, is all about. In an attempt to dodge criticism for Kirk Lazarus' blackface, the production for the movie-within-the-movie hired an actual Black person just so they can say "but, hey, we're a diverse cast!" But Alpa Chino's is still a minor supporting role, with the leads belonging to three white men, one of them going so far as portraying the black lead in the movie.

These two things then pose an equally relevant question that's also been making the rounds over the last few years, which is what the limits are for a comedy to make use of such things. Racism isn't funny by any definition, and Hollywood has a history of racial prejudice that it still seems to struggle to overcome. White people still dominate the Oscars and other awards ceremonies, and white actors are still the first option to star whenever a studio plans a blockbuster. In 2008, though, the world was very different from today. Crucial social causes, like racial equality and representativity, were already important, of course, but they didn't have the same treatment by the major media outlets as they have today, so a movie like Tropic Thunder didn't make the thunderous noise it would've done nowadays.

Is There a Limit To What Comedy Can Do?

What Tropic Thunder did was, essentially, test the boundaries of comedy back when it came out. The movie shows in its narrative that it does have good intentions with the criticism it makes towards Hollywood and how it helped perpetuate racism with blackface and token characters. The fact that people are still talking about it 15 years later is a testament to how spot-on it addresses these issues.

Despite its good intentions, though, Tropic Thunder is a movie that wouldn't, couldn't, and shouldn't be made nowadays. We can understand Ben Stiller standing by his movie — he's the artist behind it, and he knows the message he wanted to convey. That doesn't mean he also doesn't have a responsibility to understand how his movie can be deemed racist, because, especially by today's standards, it is. Comedy reaches its limit the moment it begins to offend anyone, and that happened with Tropic Thunder, unfortunately.

One could even argue that there are other more blatantly racist movies out there for us to focus on, and one would be right, but if we don't question who we are and what we did, we can't move forwards as an inclusive and equal society. So let's just take Tropic Thunder for what it became: a good example of how not to do a movie nowadays, both on and off-screen.