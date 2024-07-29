The Big Picture Following the release of Season 2, 'Troppo' has soared to seventh on Prime Video's top ten most-watched television series list.

The Australian crime drama based on Candice Fox's 'Crimson Lake' novels stars Thomas Jane and Nicole Chamoun as investigators in Queensland solving murders while dealing with their dark pasts.

The series has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been hailed for the dynamic between its stars.

Based on the Crimson Lake series of novels by Candice Fox, Troppo stars Jane as disgraced ex-cop Ted Conkaffey, who flees to the wilds of Far North Queensland after being accused of a disturbing crime he didn't commit. There, however, he encounters the eccentric private investigator Amanda Pharrell (Chamoun) who has a fair share of skeletons in her closet, yet is dedicated to solving local disappearances, murders, and other cases. Season 1 saw Amanda recruit Ted for her first real case involving a Korean family man and tech pioneer who vanished without a trace. The new season picks up after six months, as the partners become entangled in a bizarre new murder case with an exotic drug ring also playing a part. Their respective dark pasts come back to bite them as well. While Amanda grapples with an old foe from her past, Ted and his family find themselves in danger as the echoes of his past track them to their new home.

Troppo has been hailed for the excellent dynamic between the two very different investigators and how they work together to solve each murder case they come across. Each season is as much about getting to the bottom of horrific murders in the tropics of Australia as it is about the partners coming to terms with their own sordid pasts and finding redemption. Yolanda Ramke created the series with Radha Mitchell, Ling Cooper Tang, Lucas Linehan, Angela Punch McGregor, and more starring.

Where Has Thomas Jane Appeared Before?

Although it's been a hot minute since Jane appeared in a high-profile project, his body of work is impressive beyond Troppo. He's appeared in everything from Boogie Nights to Deep Blue Sea, The Mist, 1922, and even 2004's The Punisher, where he portrayed Frank Castle before Jon Bernthal's iconic turn as the character. More recently, Jane made his mark on television as one of the main cast members aboard another Prime Video hit series - The Expanse. Since his time on the sci-fi show ended in 2019, he's been confined to roles in smaller films like Bad Hombres and One Ranger, but the Australian crime thriller is bringing his talents back to the forefront alongside Chamoun, who herself recently appeared in The Gloaming on Starz.

All episodes of Troppo Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream for free with ads now on Prime Video. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the hottest new streaming shows and movies.

