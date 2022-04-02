Troy Kotsur is one of our favorite breakout stars and is making history for the deaf community with his work. And now, he's taken to Variety to recreate iconic scenes in movies using ASL in his performance. And honestly? We could watch Kotsur acting in iconic movie roles for the rest of the time!

He recently took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work in the film CODA, which tells the story of Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) who has to navigate her life as the only hearing daughter of a family while also trying to follow her love of music and singing. Kotsur plays a father named Frank Rossi trying to connect to his daughter while making money fishing with his son, even if the town they live in doesn't know how to handle the Rossi family without Ruby there to interpret for them.

Kotsur has been working in the movie industry for quite some time and to now see him getting the recognition he deserves is a huge deal. From his connection to Star Wars and helping to create a new sign language for the Tuskens and more, he's having fun talking about his movie and getting the awards he very much deserves.

RELATED: 'CODA' Star and Oscar Winner Troy Kotsur Helped Create the Tusken Sign Language for 'The Mandalorian'

The video includes performances from the following iconic films: Vito Corleone from The Godfather (Marlon Brando in the film), Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) from The Graduate, Brody (Roy Scheider) in the iconic Steven Spielberg film Jaws, the role of Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) from Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, the Jack Nicholson role of Colonel Nathan R. Jessep in A Few Good Men, and Sean Connery's James Bond. Did I mention he also signed the now-infamous clip of Kim Kardashian telling everyone to "Get your fucking ass up and work" from Variety's March cover story.

What's great about this video isn't that Kotsur is clearly having fun, but it also shows his range as an actor. He gives his all in each scene that he's recreating, and they're a wide range of characters. His anger as Nathan R. Jessep in A Few Good Men contrasts beautifully with his performance as Benjamin Braddock and shows just how talented he is. He's an Oscar winner for a reason!

Hopefully, this shows Hollywood that we need more of Kotsur in movies and keep this talented man as employed as possible because my word this video is incredible!

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UkXygJ71A4k

