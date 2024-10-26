Brad Pitt is no stranger to a solid period piece. Afterall, the actor’s name is synonymous with titles like Interview with the Vampire, Legends of the Fall, and The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. But, it was through the 2004 epic, Troy, that the actor picked up a sword, donned some shiny armor, and stepped into the shoes (or rather sandals) of one of the most famous Grecian stories. Right now, Netflix subscribers have a limited window to stream the title before it bows out of the fight on November 30. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

Helmed by Wolfgang Petersen (The NeverEnding Story), Troy pulls part of its story from Homer’s epic poem, The Iliad, but takes a few pit stops and side roads along the way. Telling the story of the Trojan War (albeit a much more watered down version compared to Homer’s writing), the film follows Achilles (Pitt) as he wages war against the Trojan army with the help of the Myrmidons and the Greek military forces.

Organizing a call sheet stronger than both armies combined, Petersen not only booked Pitt for the leading role of Achilles but also signed on Eric Bana as Hector, Orlando Bloom as Paris, Diane Kruger as Helen, Brian Cox as Agamemnon, Sean Bean as Odysseus, Brendan Gleeson as Menelaus, Rose Byrne as Briseis, and more. The project was under the pen of David Benioff in what would be the Game of Thrones co-creator’s sophomore dip into feature-length screenplay writing following his work on Spike Lee’s hard-hitting drama 25th Hour.

‘Troy’s Legacy Doesn’t Quite Live up to Homer’s

Anyone who’s even learned a little bit about Greek mythology will know Homer’s name, as The Iliad is one of the most taught pieces of literature (at least in the U.S. school system). Sadly, Troy didn’t quite live up to the poem that served as its inspiration, as the film hit a bumpy road with critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the title stalled out with a 53% critics’ approval with many agreeing that its Achilles heel (pun obviously intended) was that it axed far too much from the epic poem. Still, the production was a box office hit, with the movie earning nearly $498 million, proving that – at least in the early aughts – audiences were very much into a muscle-bound Pitt with flowing blonde hair. If there was one thing to be said that was standout about Troy, most would agree that it was in Bob Ringwood’s (the film’s costumer) attention to design. That year, Ringwood would earn an Academy Award nomination for his work on the historical epic.

If you want to watch the titans clash, head over to Netflix to stream Troy before it goes back into the history books on November 30.

