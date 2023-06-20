In 2010, Troye Sivan and John Cleese entered the land of unlikely pairings when they starred in Spud. Based on the book of the same name by John van de Ruit, the film tells the coming-of-age story of John Milton (Sivan), a boy who enters boarding school and meets a variety of characters that define his youth. Among them are the bullies that nickname him "Spud" (due to the size of his genitals and lacking pubic hair) and Cleese's professor Edly, nicknamed "The Guv." Besides the relationships he makes, Spud’s life is also influenced by his family and the social changes his country was going through: the final years of apartheid in South Africa.

With the exception of his brief stint as a young Logan in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Spud was Sivan’s first real acting role. Currently, he's part of Jocelyn's (Lily-Rose Depp) PR team in HBO's The Idol and a part of Branch's (Justin Timberlake) long-lost boy band family in the upcoming Trolls Band Together. At the time, Cleese was in between voicing King Harold in the Shrek franchise and conceiving the early idea behind The Croods. This year, he's set to star in the upcoming The Palace from director Roman Polanski and will return in a revival of his famed late '70s sitcom Fawlty Towers. Spud spanned two sequels in print and in film: Spud 2: The Madness Continues and Spud 3: Learning to Fly. Both Sivan and Cleese appear in all three of them and make the perfect duo. Where should we begin?

What Is the Spud Trilogy About?

Image via Rogue Star Films

After Spud starts school, he discovers a world of teenage rebellion in which he doesn’t try to take part, but inevitably gets involved. But in keeping his humanity, he also befriends the social outcast Gecko (Jamie Royal). Of the whole trilogy, Sivan and Royal accurately portray how a deeper and more intimate friendship develops, and how it hurts to lose a friend. Eventually, even when he finally has pubic hair, the Spud mantle remains with John, though that's no impediment when he pursues the girl(s) he likes.

He dates his sweetheart Debbie (Genna Blair), kisses the unreachable Amanda (Charlbi Dean Kriek), and has a rebound fling with Christine (Alex McGregor). Sivan's slim coolness is present throughout the trilogy, and lets him master the ability to convey the emotions of a teenager infatuated with the girls in his life. Spud's growing pains build up to him losing his scholarship. In trying to win it back, he ends up at odds with his friends, especially Rambo (Sven Ruygrok). In the end, he accomplishes becoming prefect and staying at school. Romantically, he ends up alone but has learned how not to treat a girl. Sivan consummated his acting by going through adolescence and its roller coaster of emotions.

Troye Sivan and John Cleese Are a Perfect Match

Cleese’s Guv starts being Spud’s English teacher, but ends up being a wise mentor. They connect since their first class together with The Guv suggesting books for him to read. The Guv sees a spark in Spud, a longing to learn and express himself artistically. When he’s with The Guv, Spud is more of himself, an old soul of sorts. When Spud’s friend, Gecko, gets infected with malaria and dies, Spud finds solace in The Guv and his words of wisdom. Sivan and Cleese's age and career disparity create the magic behind their connection. Cleese's mentoring is palpable not only as The Guv, but also as the prestigious actor taking a newcomer under his wing.

The next two years, Spud and The Guv go through all sorts of shenanigans, the latter of whom is welcoming of them. In preventing Spud and his friends from being expelled and eventually teaching them how to play cricket, he finds a renewed interest in his vocation. When The Guv gets divorced, Spud and company help him woo his crush, the school librarian (Laura Santoni). These moments in which Cleese also becomes one of the boys are a delight. Sivan and Cleese keep the pair's bond when they both end up alone. Their resignation reinforces how, no matter how separate their journeys are, they're united by the lessons life gives them.

Troye Sivan and John Cleese’s Admiration Transcends the Screen

Image via BLM Productions

In the Spud trilogy, Spud and The Guv found refuge from their crazy lives in their friendship. Since The Guv and his wife never had kids, he makes him almost a part of his family by having him over for dinner and discussing books like The Lord of the Rings. The Guv sees Spud as the mature teenage son he didn’t have. Spud’s parents, in turn, are consumed by their own problems. Through the three films, his father (Aaron McIlroy) and mother (Julie Summers) are up to their necks in money issues, trying to adapt to the apartheid’s end, while also dealing with their separation. It’s no wonder why Spud sees The Guv as the most centered adult in his life who guides him through his most difficult years. Cleese accomplishes this with his balance of friendly authority figure, while Sivan uses his beginner's charm. In the end, it was Sivan and Cleese's chemistry that allowed for this friendship to jump from page to screen.

A fourth book was delayed because of van de Ruit’s involvement in the production of the movies. In a ten-year recap by The Sunday Times, the author said the adaptation had already been written and financed, but the setback of the book’s release made it difficult for it to be adapted to the big screen. Almost immediately after the release of Spud 3, Sivan’s musical career had already taken off. Since recasting Spud wasn’t an option, it was decided to cancel the movie. Spud and The Guv’s bond wasn’t limited to the films. In the same recap, Sivan and Cleese express they had a mutual admiration for each other since day one. Cleese states how he was blown away by Sivan’s acting instincts considering his age and this being his first acting role. Sivan, in turn, is grateful towards Cleese and his disposition to teach him his ways. Cleese and Sivan have yet to be reunited, but it'd be interesting to see how Spud and The Guv are doing now.