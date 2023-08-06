Over seven seasons on HBO, True Blood went through the paradoxes of what makes a good vampire story. The show was still part of the era of watch parties when you would get together with friends to watch the new episode, promptly followed by vigorous discussion afterward. Amazing plots and interweaving storylines allowed for audiences to always be surprised and amazed.

Adding new lore and bringing in interesting elements that captivated viewers. The spooky supernatural world of Bon Temps, New Orleans holds the likes of vampires, werewolves, fairies, and many other elements that bring a new dimension to the supernatural genre. These episodes were ranked by IMDb as the best rated as they each brought a unique experience to the familiar world.

10 “Scratches” - Season 2, Episode 3

Image Via HBO

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

After an argument with Bill (Stephen Moyer), Sookie(Anna Paquin) finds herself walking the rest of the way back to Bon Temps. Along the way she is attacked by a creature that leaves Sookie in dire attention. Bill entrusts the help of Eric (Alexander Skarsgard), after his blood proves useless in helping save her.

RELATED: 10 Best 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Episodes, According to IMDbIn the early stages of Bill and Sookie’s relationship they are still figuring out each other's dynamics. The episode shows the willingness Bill will go to help Sookie, even going to get help from Eric. Bill shows that he is capable of caring for Sookie and the length he is willing to go to help her. ​​​​​​​

9 “I Don’t Wanna Know” - Season 1, Episode 10

Image Via HBO

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

After finding Sam (Sam Trammell) in her bed, he has to explain that he is a shapeshifter. Freaked out by all of this, Sookie thinks Sam is the one that killed her gran. At the bar that night, Sookie is chased by a creature into Sam’s arms. ​​​​​​​

RELATED: 10 of the Best Mythical Monster Movies to Watch After 'Troll'Throughout the first few seasons of the show Sam clearly has a thing for Sookie, as Bill is away in this episode we can see that maybe Sam wouldn’t be the worst one for Sookie after all. The episode goes into flashbacks of when Sam was younger and shapeshifted into a beagle, often looking after Sookie.​​​​​​​

8 “Save Yourself”- Season 5, Episode 12

Image via HBO

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

In the season finale, the episode picks up from intense events of the previous episodes, where the vampire authority, led by Roman (Christopher Meloni), that has been dealing with the escalating crisis of humans uses “Tru Blood” to wage war against vampires.

The episode requires a lot of the cast to team up to go on a ruthless rampage against antagonist vampires. The battle brings a new dimension to Bill’s character who has become increasingly tired of the current life he lives, especially seeing Eric and Sookie together.

7 “And When I Die” - Season 4, Episode 12

Image via HBO

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

On a holy day in Bon Temps, spirits of the dead surface. Sookie learns more about her own powers as Eric and Bill face the consequences for previous actions related to the critical race of war between vampires and humans.

RELATED: The 10 Most Badass Women in Fantasy Tv from Buffy to Galadriel

Sookie continues to struggle with her romantic entanglements between Bill, Eric, and Alcide (Joe Manganiello). Her fairy heritage is becoming more crucial as she delves into her capabilities to connect with the supernatural world. ​​​​​​​

6 “Release Me” - Season 2, Episode 7

Image via HBO

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

As various storylines continue to develop in this episode the main plot revolves around Bill being kept by his maker, so he can not go after Sookie, the woman he loves.The rating of this episode makes sense because we are flashing back into Bill’s past. Seeing more into how he became a vampire and the torment that was put on him.

It provides the audience with a sympathetic look into Bill and makes a good case for why he is so sweet and caring to Sookie. It shows how multiple characters are just seeking freedom from their past and their desires which are affected through the outside world.

5 “New World In My View” - Season 2, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

The tensions and conflicts of the second season begin to mount as humans and supernatural creatures in Bon Temps collide. Maryanne, a powerful supernatural entity, has a hold over the town and Sookie above all.

RELATED: 8 Shows That Went Off the Rails in Their Final Season

Sookie’s telepathic abilities become more understood throughout this season and episode specifically. As she grapples with her powers, she finds it hard to control the gift she still doesn’t quite understand just as much as her identity in a world that continues to surprise her.

4 “You’ll be the Death of Me” - Season 1, Episode 12

Image Via HBO

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

The first season was home to some of the best moments in True Blood. As everything comes to fruition in the finale, we are exposed to what this world really is inscribed with.

Leaving viewers with many unsolved story arcs and cliffhangers, the audience comes to understand the nature of the world they are in. It is more than just a vampire and human love story but a mystery of the supernatural that has many political crossovers to our own world.

3 “Everything is Broken”- Season 3, Episode 9

Image via HBO

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

The season's antagonist Russell Edginton (Denis O'Hare), the Mississippi king vampire, announces in this episode his plans to take over the human world. Sending shockwaves through the various communities, making two factions come to war. Sookie’s brother, Jason (Ryan Kwanten) struggles with his prejudices against vampires and which motives are right for him.

As one of the few un-supernatural people in the show, Jason struggles heavily with his own trauma as well as feeling out of control in the world that he is part of. His exploration as a character is seen and brings along pivotal plot developments that set the stage for a dramatic climax. The episode also shows a shifting relationship of Sookie and Eric, as a tender side to Skarsgards character is shown after suffering from amnesia.

2 “I Will Rise Up” - Season 2, Episode 9

Image via HBO

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Sookie and Jason share a deep conversation that emphasizes that they only have each other. Sookie begins to really take control of her own destiny as she starts to take actions against the people who are filled with hate towards others.

Sookie’s character has to start making serious decisions in this episode. Her relationship with Bill, being one of the main factors that has brought an intense change in her life. Whether having him around part of her journey throughout the episode and the season.

1 “Timecomb” - Season 2, Episode 8

Image via HBO

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Sookie learns of Bill’s maker and why he didn’t come to save her from Godric (Allan Hyde), one of the antagonists of the season. Godric's intervention proves to be helpful for Sookie, as she is not murdered by Bill’s Maker upon her arrival.

The popularity of this episode can be predicated on Godric's god-like essence. He brings a philosophy to him that seems to escape from characters like Eric, who are very primitive at times. This moral obligation he possesses makes him one of the most interesting characters in the show and helps put a perspective on the entire circumstance of the show.

NEXT: 9 Best Female Vampires on Tv