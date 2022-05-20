Back in 2008 at the height of the vampire craze, a little show called True Blood hit our screens. It was decadent, gritty, and downright addictive in true HBO style. Vampires had "come out of the coffin" and were now living amongst human society. They quenched their thirst with "Tru Blood" – the first synthetic bottled blood source. This allowed them to feed without, you know, killing anyone. However, not everyone kept their fangs to themselves.

Whether you were Team Bill, Team Eric, or Team Alcide, there is no doubt that Sookie Stackhouse and her supernatural friends left a mark on all of our bloodsucker-loving hearts. Since the series wrapped in 2014, what are your favorites up to now?

Anna Paquin - Sookie Stackhouse

Sookie was just a little ol' waitress at Merlotte's Bar and Grill in Bon Temps – oh, and she was slightly psychic, with the ability to hear the thoughts of others. These telepathic abilities were later attributed to her being a faerie, but that's another story. Sookie was constantly torn between her first vampire love Bill, Viking-turned-vamp Eric, and werewolf Alcide.

In real life, Anna Paquin chose Bill, portrayed by Stephen Moyer. The pair wed in 2010 and are parents to twins Charlie and Poppy. Paquin most recently starred as Brenda Meoni in American Underdog, based on the story of NFL quarterback Kurt Warner. She also plays publicist Robyn, the lead in Amazon Prime's Flack. Off-screen, she is a vocal advocate for LGBTQ and women's rights.

Stephen Moyer - Bill Compton

Affectionately known as "Vampire Bill" to the more progressive locals, Bill Compton was a 170-something-year-old vampire who fell for Sookie Stackhouse. With his beloved "Sook-eh" by his side (for the most part anyway), he enjoyed stints as vampire sheriff, king, and even the embodiment of the first vampire Lilith at one point.

Even though he didn't end up with Sookie in the show, Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin have been happily married for 12 years. Moyer has worked on a slew of projects since True Blood, most recently starring as Victor Strong in the thriller Confession, and as Troy in the post-apocalyptic Last Survivors alongside Alicia Silverstone.

Alexander Skarsgård - Eric Northman

Eric Northman was the sexy vampire Sheriff of Area 5 and owner of "Fangtasia", the hottest vampire bar in Shreveport. Eric was born in Sweden during Viking times, making him over 1,000 years old. Eric and Sookie actually marry in the books the show is based on, but sadly their relationship didn't make it that far on screen.

Alexander Skarsgård has arguably ended up as the most famous of the cast, starring in numerous blockbuster roles such as the lead in The Legend Of Tarzan, Dr. Nathan Lind in Godzilla vs. Kong, and most recently as the Viking Amleth in The Northman (coincidence much?). Skarsgård has also enjoyed stand-out roles on the silver screen, playing Perry Wright in Big Little Lies and Randall Flagg in the latest adaptation of the Stephen King novel, The Stand.

Kristin Bauer van Straten - Pam De Beaufort

Pamela Swynford De Beaufort was Eric's badass progeny and co-owner of "Fangtasia". She was known for her fierce loyalty to her maker, her penchant for wearing pink, and her one-liners. She eventually became a maker herself, creating a progeny out of Sookie's best friend, Tara Thornton.

During her time on True Blood, Kristin Bauer van Straten played another badass female–Maleficent on Once Upon a Time. More recently though, she starred as Bree in the thriller Paradise Cove. Bauer van Straten also co-hosts HBO's Truest Blood podcast with co-star Deborah Ann Woll who played Jessica Hamby.

Ryan Kwanten - Jason Stackhouse

Sookie's goofy but well-meaning brother has gotten himself into his fair share of trouble over the years. Jason Stackhouse was sucked in by the cult-like, anti-vampire "Fellowship of the Rising Sun" and then fell in with a bunch of "werepanthers" before finally finding his way as a police officer alongside Andy Bellefleur.

Ryan Kwanten has landed a mix of TV and movie roles since True Blood, most recently starring as Jack in the dystopian romance Loveland. Kwanten is also set to appear in the upcoming Lovecraftian horror film Glorious, recently acquired by horror streaming platform Shudder.

Sam Trammell - Sam Merlotte

Sam Merlotte was the owner of local hotspot Merlotte's Bar and Grill. He was a shifter, able to shift into any animal, or even human form. Sam pined after Sookie for a long while until he eventually moved on with super-civil-rights activist Nicole Wright whom he shared two children with.

Sam Trammell has primarily worked in TV since his True Blood days, guest-starring as Ben in This Is Us and President Ben Haynes in season 8 of Homeland. He most recently starred alongside Dennis Quaid in The Tiger Rising.

Joe Manganiello - Alcide Herveaux

Alcide Herveaux was the hunky werewolf who watched over Sookie at the behest of Eric. At one point he was pack master of the Shreveport pack however ultimately worked better as a lone wolf. Sookie and Alcide finally succumbed to their feelings for one another and started a relationship before his untimely death at the hands of human vigilantes.

Joe Manganiello has a reputation for being hunky outside of Bon Temps too. He starred in Magic Mike XXL as Big Dick Richie, becoming a fan favorite. Manganiello has loaned his voice to numerous franchises including The Smurfs, Justice League, Star Wars, and American Dad. He is currently filming the upcoming dark comedy thriller The Kill Room alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, and is married to Modern Family star Sofia Vergara.

Rutina Wesley - Tara Thornton

Tara Thornton was the best friend to Sookie and cousin to the fabulous Lafayette Reynolds. Tara suffered through a stack of trials and tribulations, namely dealing with her mother Lettie May's alcoholism and reluctantly becoming a vampire. Tara took all of this in her stride, becoming one of the strongest female characters in the series.

After True Blood, Rutina Wesley had a brief stint as Reba McClane on the TV series Hannibal however now is best known for her lead role as Nova Bordelon in Queen Sugar. Wesley also starred as Athena in the DC miniseries DMZ.

Kevin Alejandro - Jesús Velasquez

Psychiatric nurse by day, Brujo by night, Jesús was a powerful practitioner of magic and a loving boyfriend to Lafayette. The pair originally met when Jesús was caring for Lafayette's mother Ruby Jean. Over the course of their relationship, Jesús recognized Lafayette's medium abilities and helped him to develop them.

These days, Kevin Alejandro is immediately recognizable for his role as Detective Dan Espinoza in Netflix's Lucifer. Alejandro fosters a passion for directing, even sitting in the chair on Lucifer a handful of times. He is the voice of Jayce in the animated series Arcane.

Nelsan Ellis - Lafayette Reynolds

Lafayette Reynolds was the fabulous, funny, and charming cook at Merlotte's. He was a loyal friend to many in Bon Temps and fiercely protective of his cousin Tara. Lafayette eventually found out he possessed medium abilities during his relationship with Jesús, which later helped him to communicate with his deceased lover.

Sadly, fan-favorite Nelsan Ellis passed away in July 2017 of heart failure at age 39. Before his untimely death, Ellis guest-starred as Shinwell Johnson in Elementary and played Tyrik in True To The Game.

