Here's a thing: Apparently, a True Blood reboot is in the works at HBO. News of the reboot comes six years after True Blood ended its seven-season run on the cable channel in 2014. The original series was based on Charlaine Harris' The Southern Vampire Mysteries book series. Set in a world where vampires openly co-exist with humans, the show followed Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a Louisiana waitress who falls in love with vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). We also have True Blood to thank for introducing us to Alexander Skarsgård as the handsome, rakish vamp Eric Northman.

On Wednesday, TVLine was the first to report a True Blood reboot was in the early development stages over at HBO. Also per the outlet, Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is attached to executive produce and co-write the script with Jami O'Brien (NOS4A2). Original series creator Alan Ball is also reportedly attached as an executive producer. None of the original cast is currently attached to return, nor are any details about the plot known at this time. HBO has yet to confirm TVLine's report.

Aguirre-Sacasa strikes me as a great fit for a True Blood reboot. His work on Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina confirm his interest and knowledge in supernatural subjects. It's also worth noting he recently attempted to get a TV show about the brides of Dracula up at ABC; Aguirre-Sacasa seems like he has plenty of ideas to give on the subject of vampires. His cemented success on Riverdale and CAOS means that having him attached to a True Blood reboot is a winning move.

Ball may have possibly teased this True Blood reboot (if it is, in fact, happening) when he recently spoke to Collider about his new movie Uncle Frank. When asked if he the energy or time for another TV show, Ball replied, in part, "Yes, absolutely. As far as an open-ended TV show that would run for seasons and seasons, no, I’m too old for that. But I’m working right now on a pitch for a limited series television show. I’m working on a pilot for a TV show that I’m just writing for myself. It’s a show I would like to see. Whether anybody wants to do it or not, we’ll see."

All seasons of True Blood are currently available to stream on HBO Max. For more, find out what's coming to HBO and HBO Max in December.

