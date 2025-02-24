There have only been a handful of films that have brought two of the lead players from The Godfather Part II back together. Yes, it may sound like the title of a cheesy reality show today, but 45 years ago, in the under-seen 1981 neo-noir drama True Confessions, we watched Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall in the same movie again. Only in director Ulu Grosbard's tale, taken from the novel of the same name by John Gregory Dunne and based loosely on the Black Dahlia murder, do we get to see them play off one another as brothers who are drawn together by a pair of grisly murders in 1947 Los Angeles. De Niro is not a Corleone and Duvall is far removed from his terrific performance as the Corleone family consigliere, Tom Hagen. Still, the two Hollywood titans are such gifted actors that within their first scene together, the audience has forgotten about the Mafia and is fully immersed in what is a complicated relationship between an avid religious believer with a strict moral code and a hard-boiled cop who has been jaded by the brutal and far from spiritual nature of his chosen profession.

What Is 'True Confessions' About?