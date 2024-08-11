If there's one thing that's been persistent throughout human history, it's crime. Since the dawn of law itself, there have always been people who have intentionally sought ways to break those laws for their own personal benefit, with the belief that rules are made to be broken. Most people who break the law do it on a relatively small scale, and maybe only once or twice. But there are some out there who have built an entire criminal empire off of their schemes.

Movies, and biopics in particular, have taken a huge interest in some of the most famous criminals throughout history. Their criminal operations range from the more light-hearted cons and frauds to sinister series of killings, and everything in between. There's a lot of variety in the genre, but among the most well-known, there is one constant: they are known for being some of the best films of all time.

10 'Memories of Murder' (2003)

Based on Lee Choonjae

Image via CJ Entertainment

Memories of Murder comes from South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho, who has become famous for his iconic 2019 thriller, Parasite. Bong's Memories of Murder follows two investigators as they track down Lee Choonjae, South Korea's first documented serial killer. Lee confessed to murdering 14 people in and around the Hwaseong area. The movie not only paints a grisly picture of Lee, but also of the local police department, who are pictured as arrogant and way too relaxed about it, given they'd never dealt with a case like this before.

While not Bong Joon-ho's best film, it comes as a chilling reminder that killers could be anywhere, and are often very inconspicuous. But there's also a lot of strangely comedic moments in the film, mainly poking fun at the police in a tongue-in-cheek manner. Critically, Memories of Murder was a huge success, with many reviewers commending its narrative for its multiple twists and turns, which leaves every minute more exciting than the last.

9 'Dog Day Afternoon' (1975)

Based on The Chase Manhattan heist & hostage crisis

Image via Warner Bros.

Dog Day Afternoon stars the legendary Al Pacino as Sonny, a bank robber who is based on a real criminal named John Wojtowicz. It tells the story of Wojtowicz's first (and last) heist, in which he and a few others attempted to rob a bank, only to have their plans spiral out of control in hilarious fashion. First, one of the crew members gets cold feet and leaves in a panic. Next, the robbers are treated to some bad news: the daily cash pickup has already come for the day, so there are only about a thousand dollars in the register. Then, when Sonny burns the register in anger, the smoke prompts police to surround the building. Panicked, the crew takes everyone inside the bank hostage.

The movie is a bit over-the-top, but that didn't stop it from winning an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. On top of that, the chaos of the attempted robbery gives the characters so much personality, and the actors playing them work so well together. It's pretty violent, but it can also be really hilarious at times. Admittedly, it is pretty funny watching a routine bank robbery fall apart at the seams, especially when it was supposed to be so simple. It's the perfect storm of bad luck, but it makes for a brilliant story, all the same.

8 'Zodiac' (2007)

Based on The Zodiac Killer

Image via Warner Bros.

Zodiac is centered around one of the most baffling unsolved mysteries in history: that of the rampage of the Zodiac Killer, who killed several victims across California during the 60s and 70s. To this day, the identity of the Zodiac killer is still unknown. The film comes with a lot of big names, including Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., and Jake Gyllenhaal, all three of whom are determined to figure out who the enigmatic killer is.

Like many good mystery movies, the crimes are never solved at the end, though it's pretty clear which of the real-life suspects the movie points the finger at. The movie itself matches the vibe of the times perfectly: the Zodiac terrified young couples in California at the time, and there was no telling where or when he would strike. Zodiac shows this in horrifying detail, painting the killer as the monster he really was. Aside from that, it's a brilliant slow-burn movie with excellent performances from experienced actors.

7 'Catch Me if You Can' (2002)

Based on Frank Abagnale Jr.

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Catch Me if You Can has a lot of well-established names in it, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Amy Adams, Martin Sheen, Christopher Walken, and many others. It also comes from the creative mind of Steven Spielberg and is one of his finest movies. DiCaprio takes the reins as Frank Abagnale Jr., a security consultant who engaged in multiple fraudulent practices, mainly targeting small businesses and isolated individuals.

Hanks plays a fictitious FBI agent named Carl, who is constantly pursuing the young con artist, who happens to be very good at evading the law, hence the title. Catch Me if You Can was nominated, but ultimately snubbed of two Oscars, but that's okay because it won a whole slew of other awards from different organizations. Critically, it was a major success, with the movie being deemed to actually be an easy, sweet watch, and not at all as heavy as other crime films, which makes it more palatable to even the most averse to the genre.

6 'All the President's Men' (1976)

Based on The Watergate Scandal

Image via Warner Bros.

All the President's Men follows the Watergate Scandal, one of the most famous political scandals in recent memory. The scandal involved then-president Richard Nixon, who was involved in espionage against his rival political party hoping to get leverage against them, and tried to cover it up when it received media attention. Nixon does not make an appearance in the film, but several other journalists and political figures do, all played by actors, of course.

The movie came out in 1976, just a few years after the scandal itself, so this was an extremely hot-button issue to tackle at the time with it being a fresh wound, and all. And yet, it does so with grace and tact, painting a vivid picture of the struggle of the press at a time of political turmoil. It also has a brilliant screenplay, which it won an Oscar for. It also won three more Oscars for Best Sound, Best Art Direction, and Best Supporting Actor on behalf of Jason Robards. All in all, it is a brilliant film, even in retrospect, that depicts the dishonesty of those involved with, well, honesty.

5 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Based on Jordan Belfort

Image via Paramount Pictures

Not everyone realizes this, but Martin Scorsese's film The Wolf of Wall Street is indeed based on a true story, primarily taking inspiration from a memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort. Belfort was a Wall Street stockbroker who was convicted on charges of fraud, involving manipulating the stock market and running a "boiler room" call center as part of a penny-stock scam. In the film, Belfort is played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who brings an electrifying performance that makes what would otherwise be a standard role so much more interesting.

It's not just a crime-drama though, it's also a dark comedy, with a lot of admittedly bizarre, yet hilarious moments mixed in as Jordan earns piles and piles of ill-gotten money. While not the best work Scorsese has released, it's a really good film nonetheless and is definitely a must-watch for a more light-hearted approach to crime. Wild and fun, The Wolf of Wall Street oozes with all of the classic Scorses tropes and was received well by critics and casual viewers alike.

4 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' (2018)

Based on Lee Israel

Image via 20th Century Fox

Can You Ever Forgive Me? follows reclusive author Lee Israel (Melissa McCarthy), whose writing career is stalling, and failing to pay the bills. Desperate for cash, Israel cooked up a fraudulent scheme forging letters from other deceased writers, and selling them to collectors and bookstore owners, none of whom knew that they were actively being scammed. In 2008, Israel published her memoir, confessing to her various crimes, which was met with both vitriol and sympathy, both from disgruntled victims of the scam and from those who understand the plight of financial struggles.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? was nominated for and won over 70 awards from over a dozen organizations, including three Oscar nominations and two Golden Globe nominations. Much of the praise was in regards to its screenplay, as well as the performances of its actors, with McCarthy receiving particular attention. It's a movie brimming with morbid wit and paints a harrowing picture of a struggling artist, one that is equal parts funny and disheartening, making this the best movie based on a real crime, hands down.

3 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Based on Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid

Image via 20th Century Studios

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid tells the story of two notorious Old West outlaws, who are played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford, respectively. The two criminals were bandits, known for either robbing banks or plundering trains before making off with their loot. The two are known for going down in a blaze of glory in Bolivia, after a lengthy pursuit from various law enforcement agencies that stretched across both of the Americas.

In real life, they were horrible people, but that didn't stop their story from being lionized. Their violent deaths are absolutely iconic in cinema, with both Cassidy and the Sundance Kid going down swinging... or rather, shooting. The film takes place over the course of six years, detailing their various exploits before their gruesome deaths, and is one of the most brilliant Western films ever created.

2 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967)

Based on Bonnie and Clyde

Bonnie and Clyde tells the story of the world's most famous crime duo, Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway), and Clyde Barrow (Warren Beatty). The two formed a romantic relationship like no other, with date night consisting of stealing and killing in the Central United States during the Great Depression. They eventually gathered a large following of gang members, and quickly became the most prolific bandits of their era.

The two are also famous for meeting a gruesome end at the hands of law enforcement, with their car being shot to ribbons with them inside, and the movie makes sure to portray this with startling accuracy. The movie is not only an excellent neo-noir film, but it also marks the film debut of Gene Wilder, who plays the hostage Eugene Grizzard. Today, it is widely considered one of the most influential crime films, marking a new era for Hollywood and bringing a famous true story to life in a way like no other.

1 'Goodfellas' (1990)

Based on Henry Hill

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Goodfellas seems like a standard mob movie, starring a lot of popular actors like Joe Pesci, Robert de Niro, and Ray Liotta, but it differs in its brilliant screenplay, and in the fact that it's based on a true story. Right off the bat, the movie gets good, with a lengthy opening monologue from its main character, who expresses his desire to become a mobster, even when he was a child, because the mob provides a sense of family and belonging that not many other jobs can mimic. Immediately, it lets viewers know why people may seek a life in the mob, as this is a common reason that some people flock to them.

The main man in question is Henry Hill (Liotta), an American mafioso who was eventually caught by the FBI before testifying against his former associates and becoming a police informant. The movie is based off of the non-fiction book Wiseguy: Life in a Mafia Family by crime journalist Nicholas Pileggi. With its outstanding dialogue and familiar faces, Goodfellas is a brilliant mobster film, but also one that stands apart from the rest as it chronicles the life of one of the most famous mafia members in history.

